North Dakota Fall Angus Tour held Sept. 21-22

Vern Frey, tour guide for the ND Angus Tour with Sydney Caraballo at the Glasoe Angus stop near Wildrose, ND. Photos By Scott Dirk



There was something for everyone on the Fall Angus Tour hosted by the ND Angus Association

Angus enthusiasts from across the upper Midwest, toured through Northwestern North Dakota recently, on the Fall Angus Tour hosted by the North Dakota Angus Association (NDAA). People from nine states came together September 21st and 22nd in Minot and set out each morning to view the areas Angus cattle ranches. The tour group put on roughly 425 miles on the two-day excursion, that toured 6 Angus breeders’ operations.

“This event is a great opportunity, for both the ranch hosts to welcome people from all over to see first hand their cattle and operation, as well as for the participants to visit with fellow ranchers and see the variety of cattle within the breed,” said Ashley Bruner, NDAA Secretary/Treasurer.

Angus breeders on the tour included: Ash Coulee Ranch – White Earth, Feiring Angus Ranch – Powers Lake, Glasoe Angus – Wildrose, Overland Angus – Fortuna, Sundsbak Farms – Des Lacs, Hall Stock Farm -Berthold.

“We had a great time with our fellow cattlemen,” said Bryan and Stephanie Ramsrud, Skeeter Creek Ranch, Bagley, Minnesota. “The operations we toured provided something for everyone; a commercial or registered herd with contemporary or traditional breeding philosophies, the breeders have found the genetics that work best in their environment.”

In addition to viewing cattle on the tour, there were several educational opportunities as well. Sponsors Neogen and Zoetis both provided presentations for the group, discussing their programs and tools that commercial and registered operations can utilize. Another tour highlight was a live foot scoring demonstration by Rod Geppert with the American Angus Association. Folks learned the importance of foot scoring, and were able to try their hand at scoring themselves.

“The tour was great; it was gratifying to see all of the out-of-state cattle producers who attended and many NDAA members,” said Sydney Caraballo, Glasoe Angus, near Wildrose, which was one of the ranch stops on the tour. “There was a variety of Black Angus cattle pedigrees and breeder philosophies on display, as well as valuable demonstrations.”

The last component of the tour was held at Forte Livestock, Embryo division at Hall Stock Farm near Berthold. Forte is a satellite facility for Vytelle, an in vitro fertilization technology company, where producers can bring donor cows to harvest tiny oocytes (eggs) from the cow’s ovaries which are then sent to a lab in Ames, Iowa where they are fertilized to become embryos to be transferred to a recipient cow. Tyler Grussing, Vytelle embryologist, walked participants through a live demonstration of the ovum pickup (OPU) process.

“The presentations were very interesting and informative,” Ramsrud shared. “We were definitely able to take away a few resources and ideas to implement into our own herd back home in Minnesota.”

Tour participants seemed to really enjoy all aspects of the tour. “The meals were great, and everyone was friendly and valuable connections were made,” Ramsrud added. Certified Angus Beef (CAB) sponsored the meals on the tour, that consisted of CAB grilled burgers, smoked CAB prime rib, and CAB brisket.

“The tour also provided all of us with the welcomed opportunity to connect and collaborate with each other during a challenging year,” Caraballo added. “That time together allows us to be mindful that the breed has so many tremendous people committed to raising cattle that demonstrate why the Black Angus is the true business breed.”

The Fall Angus Tour is held every two years, in one of 6 regions of the state. The next tour will be held in 2022 in the Southwest region of North Dakota. For more information about the tour, or the North Dakota Angus Association, please contact Travis or Ashley Bruner, Secretary/Treasurer at (701) 400-1016 or northdakotaangus@gmail.com.

–North Dakota Angus Association