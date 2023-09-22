North Dakota Farmers Union update

BASELINE FIGHT HEATS UP

Senate Agriculture Committee leaders staked out positions on one of the key debates this farm bill: the fate of Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) conservation funds. A blog post from the Senate Agriculture Committee Republicans argues that IRA funds should be rolled into the Farm Bill baseline. The blog states that 51% of conservation practices are not eligible for IRA funding. Sen. Debbie Stabenow released a statement countering that IRA funding benefits all farmers and is necessary to bolster USDA conservation programs.



The IRA funds are one of the only options lawmakers have for addressing farm bill funding challenges . Republicans have been targeting the funds to use for other priorities, including bolstering the farm safety net. Meanwhile, Democrats have drawn a hard line on using the funds to support climate-smart agriculture practices. Vilsack made protecting the IRA funds a key theme of his “whiteboard talk” with NFU Fly-In participants.



HOUSE ABANDONS AG APPROPS

The House agriculture appropriations bill is “dead” after a controversial abortion provision divided the Republican majority. The bill was originally slated for a floor vote in late July but stalled out amid controversy over the abortion provision and Freedom Caucus demands for more cuts. Democrats had already vowed to oppose the bill, because it includes $8 billion in rescissions, leaving the bill with a very narrow path to passage.



The Senate, on the other hand, is expected to pass an Agriculture-Military-Transportation “minibus” next week. The Senate approved a procedural motion on that bill with an 85-12 vote earlier this week. The Senate will have the clear upper hand in negotiations with the House over USDA funding. However, with the Sep. 30 deadline looming, both chambers will have to approve a stopgap measure soon to avoid a government shutdown.