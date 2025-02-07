North Dakota Farmers Union: Updates from Bismarck



It has been a busy two weeks in Bismarck. NDFU’s legislative team is working hard to deliver on the organization’s top priorities this legislative session. Here is a rundown of where NDFU’s priorities lie.



Property Tax Relief

NDFU is working to ensure farmers and ranchers are included in a final property tax reform package. This week, NDFU supported SB 2279 , which would increase the state’s share of school funding. NDFU also supported HB 1575 , a comprehensive relief package that includes a 20% reduction in agricultural property taxes. Three weeks ago, NDFU endorsed HB 1176, but encouraged the legislature to provide complementary broad-based relief.



Value-Added Agriculture

Last week, NDFU endorsed HB 1332 which would help secure a $450 million potato processing plant in Grand Forks. NDFU also supported SB 2327, which replenishes the Agriculture Diversification and Development Fund, a key program for supporting a variety of value-added projects. Both bills passed through committee with strong support.



The Senate Agriculture Committee recommended “Do Not Pass” on an update to state setback limits for animal feeding operations. NDFU supported SB 2174, which was a compromise among agriculture, county and township stakeholders. However, the bill received strong pushback from some livestock development and environmental advocates.



Other Legislation

HB 1591, which would establish a County Fair Resiliency Grant program. The committee advanced the bill on a 12-1 vote. The Senate defeated SB 2202 , and the House Ag Committee gave a 7-6 “Do Not Pass” recommendation on HB 1207 . The bills aimed to establish an election process for the North Dakota Beef Commission. NDFU supported both bills.

–North Dakota Farmers Union