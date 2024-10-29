North Dakota FFA Shines in National Contests



(Bismarck, ND) – North Dakota FFA members were in Indianapolis, Indiana Oct. 23-26, 2024, to represent North Dakota in national competitions and awards. There were 30 chapters and over 320 members, advisors, and guests from North Dakota at National Convention. In total, there were over 70,000 members, advisors and guests present at the 97th National FFA Convention and Expo.

North Dakota FFA had 9 gold teams, 7 silver teams, and 1 bronze team with 7 of these teams placing in the top 10. Individually, there were 37 gold awards, 35 silvers, and 27 bronze individuals with 14 students placing in the top 10. There was 1 student in talent, 2 in the National FFA Band, 15 American Degrees, 2 Honorary American Degrees, and 1 VIP Citation. This year, North Dakota FFA had a powerful showcase of their skills and talents.

Results for Career and Leadership Development Events at the 97th National FFA Convention

* Agricultural Communications

North Dakota Team: Napoleon

Team Award: Gold (12th place)

Sabrina Hass – Gold

Anna Bitz – Gold

Eva Weigel – Gold

Alyssa Young – Gold

* Agricultural Sales

North Dakota Team: South Prairie

Team Award: Gold (3rd Place)

Joshua Lindbo – Gold (3rd Place)

Brylee Beeter – Gold

Natalee Becker – Gold

Gracie Rauschenberger – Gold

* Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems

North Dakota Team: Carrington

Team Award: Gold

Joe Lindberg – Gold

Bryan Harris – Gold

Sam Simons – Gold

Gabe Ricter – Silver

* Agronomy

North Dakota Team: Fessenden-Bowdon

Team Award: Gold (9th Place)

Donavin Bartz – Gold

Ryan Snively – Gold

Austin Brame – Silver

Gavin Mason – Silver

* Conduct of Chapter Meetings

North Dakota Team: Napoleon

Team Award: Bronze

Addyson Erbele

Aliyah Schwartzenberger

Brooklyn Hottman

Carter Bitz

Jackson Piatz

Bryce Schneider

* Creed

North Dakota Individual: Berthold

Sadie Lemer – Bronze

* Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management

North Dakota Team: Dickinson

Team Award : Silver

Ian Dohrmann – Gold

Ryder Keck – Silver

Shaylynn Ziman – Silver

Logan Tyler – Bronze

* Dairy Handlers

North Dakota Individual: Killdeer

Hailey Klym – Silver

* Employment Skills

North Dakota Individual: Harvey

Emma Selensky– Silver

* Environment & Natural Resources

North Dakota Team: Glen Ullin

Team Award: Silver

Elijah Gietzen – Gold (2nd Place)

Danica Schlatter – Silver

John Gartner – Silver

Cassidy Duppong – Silver

* Extemporaneous Public Speaking

North Dakota Individual: Napoleon

Teagan Erbele – Bronze

* Farm & Agribusiness Management

North Dakota Team: Harvey

Team Award: Gold (2nd Place)

Grant Anderson – Gold (5th Place)

Matthew Ongstad – Gold (9th Place)

Ethan Eckart – Gold

Ashley Keller – Silver

* Floriculture

North Dakota Team: Carrington

Team Award: Silver

Emma Aberle – Gold

Isabella Neuman – Gold

Abby Lee – Silver

Kelsi Neuman – Silver

* Food Science & Technology

North Dakota Team: Richland 44

Team Award: Silver

Nick Wulfekuhle – Gold

Cody Boehm – Gold

Erin Moen – Silver

Kalie Boehm – Silver

* Horse Evaluation

North Dakota Team: Medina

Team Award: Gold

Abby Ryun – Gold (5th Place)

Katy Ryun – Gold

Bella Clark – Gold

Roper Foerderer – Silver

* Livestock Evaluation

North Dakota Team: Carrington

Team Award: Gold (3rd Place)

Molly Hansen – Gold (7th Place)

Cally Hansen – Gold

Cyrena Kuss – Gold

Isabel Wendel – Silver

* Meats Evaluation & Technology

North Dakota Team: New Salem

Team Award: Gold

Baily Kunz – Gold

Jarrett Sanders – Gold

Chance Hoesel – Silver

Isaac Olin – Silver

* Milk Quality & Products

North Dakota Team: New Salem

Team Award: Silver

Natalee Gappert – Gold

Payton Doll – Silver

Maksim Nelson – Silver

Zoe Robinson – Silver

* Nursery/Landscape

North Dakota Team: Medina

Team Award: Silver

Samantha Reister – Gold

Savannah Resiter – Silver

Taya Schelske – Silver

Madilyn Schlect – Silver

* Parliamentary Procedure

North Dakota Team: Killdeer

Team Award: Gold (4th Place)

Shay Burian

Tate Norby

Kacee Wasem

Tessa Dvorak

Taylor Schollmeyer

Shyenna Burian

* Prepared Public Speaking

North Dakota Individual: New England

Bailey Urlacher – Bronze

* Veterinary Science

North Dakota Team: Oakes – Sargent Central – Ellendale

Team Award: Silver

Evan Olson – Gold

Shayle Zimbelman – Silver

Rebecca Schlader – Silver

Kaia Heimbuch – Bronze

* Results in the 97th National FFA Agriscience Fair

National Finalists:

Aidyn Fisher – Scranton (1st Place)

Abby Lennick – New Salem (6th Place)

Samantha Burchill – Central Cass (6th Place)

Layla Krinke – Scranton (6th Place)

Kalie Boehm – Richland 44 (8th Place)

Jenna Lohnes & Elizabeth Hanson – Velva (9th Place)

Cody Boehm – Richland 44 (9th Place)

Marisa Mumm – Wahpeton (10th Place)



Bronze Winners:

Lainey Rockwell & Raegan Albert – Max

Laykin Feller – Velva

Molly Jochim & Bella Wimer – Garrison

Kenley Beeter & Makena Panchot – Velva

Jennifer Hanson & Kaylee Hanson – Mandan

Kinley Schilla & Rayne Magandy – South Prairie

Grant Hauge – Flasher

Karady Evans – Scranton

*Students with 97th National FFA Agricultural Proficiency Awards

The following students represented North Dakota with their Proficiency Awards.

Agricultural Education – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Kristyn Bauer – Beulah (Gold)

Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication- Entrepreneurship/Placement: Garrett Bergquist – Wilton (Bronze)

Agricultural Processing – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Kylie Skadberg – Carrington (Gold)

Agricultural Sales – Entrepreneurship: Katy Roise – Stanley (Silver)

Agricultural Sales – Placement: Jozey Retzlaff – Carrington (Bronze)

Agricultural Services – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Emma Aberle – Carrington (Bronze)

Agriscience Research – Integrated Systems: Karady Evans – Scranton (Bronze)

Beef Production – Entrepreneurship: Jackson Brossart – Rugby (Silver)

Beef Production – Placement: Abby Lennick – New Salem (Bronze)

Diversified Agricultural Production– Entrepreneurship/Placement: Taylor Pritschet – Rugby (Bronze)

Diversified Crop Production– Placement: Jadyn Juntunen – Rolla (Gold)

Diversified Livestock Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Kinley Stadheim – Scranton (Bronze)

Equine Science – Placement: Emily Voigt – Mandan (Bronze)

Forage Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Cole Anderson – Rugby (Silver)

Goat Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Addie Christensen – Richland 44 (Bronze)

Grain Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement: John Wolff – New Salem (Bronze)

Nursery Operations – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Jada Schwartzenberger – Napoleon (Bronze)

Poultry Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Jack Woodbury – Wyndmere (Silver)

Sheep Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Lilly Solemsaas – Mohall (Silver)

Small Animal Production and Care – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Isabella Neuman – Carrington (Bronze)

Swine Production – Entrepreneurship: Logan Maddock – Maddock A.S. Gibbens (Bronze)

Turf Grass Management – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Nicholas Wulfekuhle – Richland 44 (Silver)

Vegetable Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Anna Bitz – Napoleon (Bronze)

Veterinary Science- Entrepreneurship/Placement: Shelsey Brandvold – Max (Silver)

Wildlife Production and Management – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Joe Lindberg – Carrington (Silver)

North Dakota was represented with multiple National Chapter Award winners that were recognized. Rolla earned a 3 Star Chapter award. Beulah, Killdeer, Max, Napoleon, Richland 44, and South Prairie earned a 2 Star rating. 1 Star ratings were earned by Edgeley-Kulm, New Salem and Scranton. Along with these chapters, 15 graduated FFA members earned the coveted American FFA Degree, the highest degree an FFA member can earn. Two members represented North Dakota in the National FFA Band, Jenilynn Hanson from Tioga and Mariska Olson from Oakes-Sargent Central- Ellendale. Blake Larson represented North Dakota in the FFA Talent contest. Congratulations to all the members who participated in the 97th National FFA Convention and Expo.

–North Dakota FFA