North Dakota FFA Shines in National Contests
(Bismarck, ND) – North Dakota FFA members were in Indianapolis, Indiana Oct. 23-26, 2024, to represent North Dakota in national competitions and awards. There were 30 chapters and over 320 members, advisors, and guests from North Dakota at National Convention. In total, there were over 70,000 members, advisors and guests present at the 97th National FFA Convention and Expo.
North Dakota FFA had 9 gold teams, 7 silver teams, and 1 bronze team with 7 of these teams placing in the top 10. Individually, there were 37 gold awards, 35 silvers, and 27 bronze individuals with 14 students placing in the top 10. There was 1 student in talent, 2 in the National FFA Band, 15 American Degrees, 2 Honorary American Degrees, and 1 VIP Citation. This year, North Dakota FFA had a powerful showcase of their skills and talents.
Results for Career and Leadership Development Events at the 97th National FFA Convention
* Agricultural Communications
North Dakota Team: Napoleon
Team Award: Gold (12th place)
Sabrina Hass – Gold
Anna Bitz – Gold
Eva Weigel – Gold
Alyssa Young – Gold
* Agricultural Sales
North Dakota Team: South Prairie
Team Award: Gold (3rd Place)
Joshua Lindbo – Gold (3rd Place)
Brylee Beeter – Gold
Natalee Becker – Gold
Gracie Rauschenberger – Gold
* Agricultural Technology & Mechanical Systems
North Dakota Team: Carrington
Team Award: Gold
Joe Lindberg – Gold
Bryan Harris – Gold
Sam Simons – Gold
Gabe Ricter – Silver
* Agronomy
North Dakota Team: Fessenden-Bowdon
Team Award: Gold (9th Place)
Donavin Bartz – Gold
Ryan Snively – Gold
Austin Brame – Silver
Gavin Mason – Silver
* Conduct of Chapter Meetings
North Dakota Team: Napoleon
Team Award: Bronze
Addyson Erbele
Aliyah Schwartzenberger
Brooklyn Hottman
Carter Bitz
Jackson Piatz
Bryce Schneider
* Creed
North Dakota Individual: Berthold
Sadie Lemer – Bronze
* Dairy Cattle Evaluation & Management
North Dakota Team: Dickinson
Team Award : Silver
Ian Dohrmann – Gold
Ryder Keck – Silver
Shaylynn Ziman – Silver
Logan Tyler – Bronze
* Dairy Handlers
North Dakota Individual: Killdeer
Hailey Klym – Silver
* Employment Skills
North Dakota Individual: Harvey
Emma Selensky– Silver
* Environment & Natural Resources
North Dakota Team: Glen Ullin
Team Award: Silver
Elijah Gietzen – Gold (2nd Place)
Danica Schlatter – Silver
John Gartner – Silver
Cassidy Duppong – Silver
* Extemporaneous Public Speaking
North Dakota Individual: Napoleon
Teagan Erbele – Bronze
* Farm & Agribusiness Management
North Dakota Team: Harvey
Team Award: Gold (2nd Place)
Grant Anderson – Gold (5th Place)
Matthew Ongstad – Gold (9th Place)
Ethan Eckart – Gold
Ashley Keller – Silver
* Floriculture
North Dakota Team: Carrington
Team Award: Silver
Emma Aberle – Gold
Isabella Neuman – Gold
Abby Lee – Silver
Kelsi Neuman – Silver
* Food Science & Technology
North Dakota Team: Richland 44
Team Award: Silver
Nick Wulfekuhle – Gold
Cody Boehm – Gold
Erin Moen – Silver
Kalie Boehm – Silver
* Horse Evaluation
North Dakota Team: Medina
Team Award: Gold
Abby Ryun – Gold (5th Place)
Katy Ryun – Gold
Bella Clark – Gold
Roper Foerderer – Silver
* Livestock Evaluation
North Dakota Team: Carrington
Team Award: Gold (3rd Place)
Molly Hansen – Gold (7th Place)
Cally Hansen – Gold
Cyrena Kuss – Gold
Isabel Wendel – Silver
* Meats Evaluation & Technology
North Dakota Team: New Salem
Team Award: Gold
Baily Kunz – Gold
Jarrett Sanders – Gold
Chance Hoesel – Silver
Isaac Olin – Silver
* Milk Quality & Products
North Dakota Team: New Salem
Team Award: Silver
Natalee Gappert – Gold
Payton Doll – Silver
Maksim Nelson – Silver
Zoe Robinson – Silver
* Nursery/Landscape
North Dakota Team: Medina
Team Award: Silver
Samantha Reister – Gold
Savannah Resiter – Silver
Taya Schelske – Silver
Madilyn Schlect – Silver
* Parliamentary Procedure
North Dakota Team: Killdeer
Team Award: Gold (4th Place)
Shay Burian
Tate Norby
Kacee Wasem
Tessa Dvorak
Taylor Schollmeyer
Shyenna Burian
* Prepared Public Speaking
North Dakota Individual: New England
Bailey Urlacher – Bronze
* Veterinary Science
North Dakota Team: Oakes – Sargent Central – Ellendale
Team Award: Silver
Evan Olson – Gold
Shayle Zimbelman – Silver
Rebecca Schlader – Silver
Kaia Heimbuch – Bronze
* Results in the 97th National FFA Agriscience Fair
National Finalists:
- Aidyn Fisher – Scranton (1st Place)
- Abby Lennick – New Salem (6th Place)
- Samantha Burchill – Central Cass (6th Place)
- Layla Krinke – Scranton (6th Place)
- Kalie Boehm – Richland 44 (8th Place)
- Jenna Lohnes & Elizabeth Hanson – Velva (9th Place)
- Cody Boehm – Richland 44 (9th Place)
- Marisa Mumm – Wahpeton (10th Place)
Bronze Winners:
- Lainey Rockwell & Raegan Albert – Max
- Laykin Feller – Velva
- Molly Jochim & Bella Wimer – Garrison
- Kenley Beeter & Makena Panchot – Velva
- Jennifer Hanson & Kaylee Hanson – Mandan
- Kinley Schilla & Rayne Magandy – South Prairie
- Grant Hauge – Flasher
- Karady Evans – Scranton
*Students with 97th National FFA Agricultural Proficiency Awards
The following students represented North Dakota with their Proficiency Awards.
Agricultural Education – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Kristyn Bauer – Beulah (Gold)
Agricultural Mechanics Design and Fabrication- Entrepreneurship/Placement: Garrett Bergquist – Wilton (Bronze)
Agricultural Processing – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Kylie Skadberg – Carrington (Gold)
Agricultural Sales – Entrepreneurship: Katy Roise – Stanley (Silver)
Agricultural Sales – Placement: Jozey Retzlaff – Carrington (Bronze)
Agricultural Services – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Emma Aberle – Carrington (Bronze)
Agriscience Research – Integrated Systems: Karady Evans – Scranton (Bronze)
Beef Production – Entrepreneurship: Jackson Brossart – Rugby (Silver)
Beef Production – Placement: Abby Lennick – New Salem (Bronze)
Diversified Agricultural Production– Entrepreneurship/Placement: Taylor Pritschet – Rugby (Bronze)
Diversified Crop Production– Placement: Jadyn Juntunen – Rolla (Gold)
Diversified Livestock Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Kinley Stadheim – Scranton (Bronze)
Equine Science – Placement: Emily Voigt – Mandan (Bronze)
Forage Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Cole Anderson – Rugby (Silver)
Goat Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Addie Christensen – Richland 44 (Bronze)
Grain Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement: John Wolff – New Salem (Bronze)
Nursery Operations – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Jada Schwartzenberger – Napoleon (Bronze)
Poultry Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Jack Woodbury – Wyndmere (Silver)
Sheep Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Lilly Solemsaas – Mohall (Silver)
Small Animal Production and Care – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Isabella Neuman – Carrington (Bronze)
Swine Production – Entrepreneurship: Logan Maddock – Maddock A.S. Gibbens (Bronze)
Turf Grass Management – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Nicholas Wulfekuhle – Richland 44 (Silver)
Vegetable Production – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Anna Bitz – Napoleon (Bronze)
Veterinary Science- Entrepreneurship/Placement: Shelsey Brandvold – Max (Silver)
Wildlife Production and Management – Entrepreneurship/Placement: Joe Lindberg – Carrington (Silver)
North Dakota was represented with multiple National Chapter Award winners that were recognized. Rolla earned a 3 Star Chapter award. Beulah, Killdeer, Max, Napoleon, Richland 44, and South Prairie earned a 2 Star rating. 1 Star ratings were earned by Edgeley-Kulm, New Salem and Scranton. Along with these chapters, 15 graduated FFA members earned the coveted American FFA Degree, the highest degree an FFA member can earn. Two members represented North Dakota in the National FFA Band, Jenilynn Hanson from Tioga and Mariska Olson from Oakes-Sargent Central- Ellendale. Blake Larson represented North Dakota in the FFA Talent contest. Congratulations to all the members who participated in the 97th National FFA Convention and Expo.
