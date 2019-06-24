North Dakota: Field days slated to collect spurge-eating insects

BISMARCK – Field days have been scheduled at multiple North Dakota sites to collect and redistribute flea beetles that eat leafy spurge.

Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said persons interested in acquiring the flea beetles to release on their own property can collect them from established populations at the field day sites.

“Leafy spurge continues to be one of North Dakota’s most difficult-to-control noxious weeds,” Goehring said. “Using the flea beetles for biological control, as part of an integrated pest management plan, has proven to be an effective tool in combatting leafy spurge infestations.”

The field days are scheduled as follows:

10 a.m., Wednesday, June 26 – Billings County – Franks Creek Road north of Fryberg.

10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 26 – Stark County – Lehigh Drive – from I-94 Business Loop East, turn south on Energy Drive. Just after crossing the railroad tracks, turn east onto Lehigh Drive. Follow Lehigh Drive for half a mile and park in the large opening near the railroad crossing. There will be signs along the way to direct you.

The following counties are planning field days but complete details have not yet been finalized:

Stutsman – date, time and location to be determined; attendees will meet at the shop at 1508 4th St. NW in Jamestown

Grant – Lake Tschida Boy Scout Camp – date and time to be determined

Benson – Pleasant Lake – date and time to be determined

Morton – date, time and location to be determined

All attendees are asked to help collect and all beetles collected are distributed evenly.

Attendees should bring a cooler with ice packs to transport the flea beetles, and are asked to bring sweep nets if they have them.

More information and specific directions to field day sites are available by contacting the applicable local weed control officer:

For Billings County, contact Katie Clyde at (701) 218-0113.

For Stark County, Travis Jepson at (701) 590-4306.

For Stutsman County, contact Ron Manson at (701) 320-4512.

For Grant County, contact Merlin Leithold at (701) 220-7908.

For Benson County, contact Tim Finley at (701) 798-2776.

For Morton County, contact Cody Schnabel at (701) 391-8006.

The field days are co-hosted by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture and the weed boards of Billings, Stark, Stutsman, Grant, Benson and Morton counties.

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture