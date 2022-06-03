North Dakota: Goehring announces ADD awards funding

BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has announced Agricultural Diversification and Development (ADD) Fund awards for three projects. The awards totaling $750,000 were approved at the ADD quarterly meeting May 19 in Watford City.

The ADD Fund is administered by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture in association with the Bank of North Dakota. The fund was created to support new or expanding value-added-agriculture businesses that demonstrate financial feasibility, enhance profitability for farmers and ranchers, create jobs and grow North Dakota’s economy. Types of projects eligible for the fund include but are not limited to: food production and processing facilities, feed or pet food processing facilities, commodity processing facilities, agriculture product manufacturing and animal production facilities.

The following received approval:

* Yellowstone River Beef Inc. was awarded $250,000 to assist with the continued expansion of Yellowstone River Beef in Williston. Contact Trevor Abell at 971-241-1167.

* GP Turnkey Tharaldson, LLC was awarded $250,000 for equipment needed to produce higher-value proteins and corn oil at the Tharaldson Ethanol facility. Contact Ryan Thorpe at 701-347-3318.

* Agassiz Sustainable LLC was awarded $250,000 for a wheat pulping facility near Hillsboro. Contact Hua Sun at 763-706-7078.

* ADD will hold its next grant application hearing on July 20-21, 2022, in Bottineau. Applications for the July meeting must be received by July 1, 2022.

* For additional information, please visit https://bnd.nd.gov/ag/agriculture-diversification-and-development-fund/ .