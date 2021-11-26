North Dakota: Goehring announces agricultural grant funding

BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has announced North Dakota Agricultural Products Utilization Commission (APUC) awards for six projects. The awards totaling $462,202 were approved at the APUC quarterly meeting Nov. 18 in Fargo.

APUC is a program of the North Dakota Department of Agriculture that administers grant programs for research and development of new and expanded uses for North Dakota agricultural products. The grants can be used for basic and applied research, marketing and utilization, farm diversification, nature-based agritourism, prototype and technology and technical assistance.

The following received approval:

701x Inc. was awarded $155,000 to launch a marketing campaign for its livestock management system. Contact Traci Jacobson at 701-388-4110.

AIC Energy Corp. was awarded $60,000 to offset the costs associated with the licensing agreement for a new patent pending technology process. The new technology will allow more flexibility with the new innovative equipment that will be used to refine sustainable aviation and renewable diesel fuels. Contact John Melk at 702-508-1909.

Cloud Agronomics Inc. was awarded $93,531 to localize its novel soil organic carbon quantification technology. Contact James Kellner at 706-201-5822.

Guardian Grains, LLC was awarded $40,372 to develop two whole-wheat pastas using heritage wheat varieties. Contact Deanna Lozensky at 701-883-5019.

The NDSU Dept. of Plant Sciences was awarded $38,299 to conduct research with a novel sorting machine to sort soybeans based on their physiochemical composition and improve the quality of final products. Contact Minwei Xu at 701-429-4915.

South 40 Farms LLC was awarded $75,000 to enhance social media marketing in order to expand markets for its North Dakota beef to the coasts. Contact John Roswech at 701-209-0204.

APUC will hold its next grant application hearing on Feb. 16-17, 2022, in Jamestown. Applications for the Feb. meeting must be received by Jan 1, 2022. Prototype and technical assistance applications must be received by April 1 for the May 18-19, 2022, meeting.

For additional information, please visit https://www.nd.gov/ndda/apuc .

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture