North Dakota: Goehring announces APUC awards funding



BISMARCK, N.D. – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has announced North Dakota Agricultural Products Utilization Commission (APUC) awards for four projects. The awards totaling $700,000 were approved at the APUC quarterly meeting Feb. 16 in Mandan.



APUC is a program of the North Dakota Department of Agriculture that administers grant programs for research and development of new and expanded uses for North Dakota agricultural products which support the development of concepts and products that support our rural communities and agriculture operations. The grants can be used for basic and applied research, marketing and utilization, farm diversification, nature-based agritourism, prototype and technology and technical assistance.



The following received approval:



701x Inc. was awarded $50,000 to develop a real-time health and location system for cattle. Contact Traci Jacobson at 701-388-4110.



Epitome Energy, LLC was awarded $250,000 toward building a soybean crush facility near Grand Forks, ND. Contact Dennis Egan at 612-325-1330.



North American Bison LLC was awarded $250,000 to implement x-ray technology at their plant to align with the requirements of large retailers in the US and abroad. Contact Mike Jacobson at 701-947-2505.



Vertipads Inc. was awarded $150,000 to develop a dedicated UAS ground infrastructure to service drones used in and for agriculture. Contact Eric Gauthier at 701-213-3963.



APUC will hold its next grant application hearing on May 17-18, 2023, in Dickinson. Applications for the May meeting must be received by April 1, 2023.



For additional information, please visit https://www.ndda.nd.gov/apuc .

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture