North Dakota: Goehring announces availability of bioscience innovation grants

BISMARCK – Proposals are being sought that support biotechnology innovation and commercialization, promote the creation of bioscience jobs in the state, and promote bioscience research and development in North Dakota.

“The bioscience innovation grant program supports biotechnology innovation and commercialization in areas including crop genetics, biofuels, biomaterials, biosensors and biotechnology,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Any eligible bioscience company in the state is encouraged to apply.”



Eligibility requirements and an application template can be found on NDDA’s website at https://www.ndda.nd.gov/big .



Applications must be submitted in electronic form by 4 p.m. CDT Friday, June 16, 2023.

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture