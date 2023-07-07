North Dakota: Goehring announces locations, dates for 2023 Project Safe Send

Tuesday, July 11 Carrington 6739 Hwy 200 Wednesday, July 12 Rugby 603 1st St NE Thursday, July 13 Langdon 10424 Hwy 5 Friday, July 14 Larimore 1524 Towner Ave Tuesday, July 18 Hettinger 121 1st St N Wednesday, July 19 Napoleon 59 Broadway Thursday, July 20 Wyndmere 7775 Hwy 18 Friday, July 21 Casselton 15482 37th St SE Tuesday, July 25 Killdeer 400 Hwy 22 S Wednesday, July 26 Tioga 425 2nd St SE Thursday, July 27 Minot 1305 Hwy 2 Bypass E Friday, July 28 Underwood 337 Old Hwy 83 The collections will run from 8 a.m. to noon local time at the North Dakota Department of Transportation facilities in the following cities:

BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says farmers, ranchers, pesticide dealers and applicators, government agencies, homeowners and members of the general public should bring unusable pesticides to any of the 12 Project Safe Send collections in July.

“Over the past 31 years, thousands of people have brought more than 5.9 million pounds of chemicals to Project Safe Send,” Goehring said. “It is a safe, simple and non-regulatory program that helps people safely and legally get rid of unusable pesticides at no charge.”

The program accepts old, unusable or banned pesticides, including herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides. Project Safe Send is funded through product registration fees paid by pesticide manufacturers.

“Check your storage areas for any unusable pesticides and safely set them aside for Project Safe Send,” Goehring said. “If the containers are deteriorating or leaking, pack them in larger containers with absorbent materials. Free heavy-duty plastic bags are available from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture if needed.”

People with more than 1,000 pounds of pesticides should pre-register. No other pre-registration is required. A maximum of 5,000 pounds of pesticides per participant will be accepted. Each participant is limited to one shuttle.

To pre-register, obtain plastic bags or for more information, contact Aubrey Sondrol at the North Dakota Department of Agriculture at 701-425-3016 or alsondrol@nd.gov .

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture