North Dakota growers should consider planting a cover crop this fall

Cover crops provide continuous living cover and roots, armor the soil, improve soil carbon and nutrient cycling, reduce erosion and runoff, help retain snow and can suppress weeds through competition. (NDSU photo) turnips-and-hairy-vetch-drilled-after-hrsw

With favorable soil moisture conditions this year, growers across North Dakota have an excellent opportunity to establish a fall-seeded cover crop, says Victor Gomes, NDSU Extension cropping systems specialist at NDSU’s Dickinson Research Extension Center (DREC).

For the first time since 2022, North Dakota is officially not in a drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Since May 1, much of southwest North Dakota has received close to 15 inches of precipitation, with some areas receiving more than an inch in the last 30 days. Localized areas of south-central North Dakota (Logan, McIntosh, LaMoure, and Dickey Counties) have received more than 9 inches in the past month.

“This is a sharp contrast to fall 2024, when drought left soils dry and delayed germination of fall-seeded cover crops,” shares Gomes. As a result, many winter-hardy cover crops did not emerge until spring 2025. This fall’s moisture offers a much better chance for strong establishment ahead of winter.”

Broadcasting may work in the wetter eastern part of the state this season, but for quicker germination and better seed-to-soil contact, drilling remains the preferred method—especially in western North Dakota—so that cover crops can make the most of available moisture.

NDSU Extension specialists offer these recommendations for farmers considering planting a cover crop:

Choose the right cover crop

“Before seeding, consider what you want the cover crop to accomplish,” says Carlos Pires, NDSU Extension soil health specialist. “Cover crops are service plants, and their benefits depend on your goals.” Cover crops can provide:

Winter soil cover and erosion protection

Nitrogen fixation to boost soil fertility

Nutrient scavenging after harvest

Weed competition and suppression

Fall or early-winter forage options

Keep your crop rotation in mind, says Gomes. Some species can act as a bridge for insects and diseases. For example, cereal rye should not be planted ahead of wheat or barley, since it can host Hessian fly.

Timing matters

Most species germinate at soil temperatures above 38 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. For cereal rye, the optimal planting window is late August through early October.

Late-summer planting (after corn silage, canola, pulses or small grain harvest) provides strong potential for biomass production, nutrient capture and soil health improvements, provided that cover crops are well-established.

Early-fall planting slows erosion and scavenges nutrients, though options are usually limited to grasses and non-legume broadleaves.

Interseeding into corn or soybeans can extend the growing window but timing may be past optimal this year.

Dormant seeding (when soils stay below 35 degrees Fahrenheit) shifts all growth to spring, but doesn’t take advantage of fall moisture. For cereal cover crops intended for forage, there’s also a risk of poor vernalization and reduced grain yield.

Winter-hardy and frost-tolerant options

North Dakota winters are harsh, so selecting species that can survive overwinter is crucial. Winter-hardy options include cereal rye, winter camelina, hairy vetch, triticale and winter wheat.

“Growers who prefer quicker soil warm-up in spring may choose frost-tolerant, non-winter-hardy species like oats, turnips and radishes,” says Chris Augustin, NDSU DREC director. “These extend photosynthesis late into the fall and then winterkill. Low C:N ratio crops like turnip and radish also decompose quickly in spring.”

Cost-share opportunities

Cover crops are an input cost, but programs exist to help offset expenses. Farmers for Soil Health offers financial support for adoption. Learn more at https://farmersforsoilhealth.com/ . The U.S. Department of Agriculture-NRCS also provides cost-share opportunities. Find your local service center at: https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/contact/find-a-service-center?state=38&county=.

“This year’s statewide moisture conditions create an excellent window for establishing cover crops,” concludes Gomes. “Whether drilled in the drier western part of the state or broadcast in wetter eastern regions, cover crops can provide lasting benefits to soil health, nutrient cycling, and erosion control. Choosing the right species and seeding soon will help position fields for success going into 2026.”

For more photos and illustrations detailing cover crop recommendations, see this article on page 10 of the Sept. 11 edition of NDSU’s Crop and Pest Report available at ndsu.ag/cpreport.

-North Dakota State University