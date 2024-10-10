North Dakota: Hettinger Research Extension Center to host shearing and wool classing schools Nov. 23-25

Registration is now open for the 2024 North Dakota Sheep Shearing School and the 2024 North Dakota Certified Wool Classing School, both held at the Hettinger Research Extension Center (HREC) on Nov. 23-25, 2024.

New and experienced sheep shearers and wool classers will receive an interactive, hands-on learning experience designed to expand the professional sheep shearer and certified wool classer workforce.

The 2024 NDSU Sheep Shearing School will offer one-on-one training and cover the professional sheep shearing pattern, how to tag and eye equipment maintenance and repair, and wool handling techniques.

“Participants will not only have the opportunity to learn from several nationally-recognized professional sheep shearers but also gain access to an incredible network of sheep industry professionals,” says Dr. Rachel Gibbs, NDSU Extension ruminant systems management specialist at the HREC. “The sheep shearing school will be held at the newly-constructed HREC Livestock Lab, and participants will be provided with a digital handbook of the educational material covered during the three-day school.

Concurrently, the 2024 NDSU Certified Wool Classing School will be held in the same facility and provide fundamental instruction from an industry-leading wool classing and handling expert. Larry Prager, CEO of Center of the Nation Wool, will provide hands-on training and testing for level 1 certification with the American Sheep Industry Association.

Topics include wool fiber growth, development and production, objective wool measurement, genetic selection programs, hands-on wool grading, proper wool handling techniques to avoid contamination, and wool classing, packaging, labeling and marking.

Schools run concurrently; thus, participants can attend only one school per year. The cost is $250 and includes a digital handbook and lunch.

Registration forms are due to the HREC by Nov. 1. If you have any questions regarding registration and availability, contact Chris Schauer, HREC director, at 701-567-4323.

To register for the 2024 NDSU Sheep Shearing School visit ndsu.ag/shearingschool24 . To register for the 2024 NDSU Certified Wool Classing School visit ndsu.ag/woolclassing24 .

The schools are sponsored by the North Dakota Lamb and Wool Producers Association, the South Dakota Sheep Growers, NDSU Extension, NDSU Hettinger Research Extension Center and the American Sheep Industry Association.

–NDSU Extension