North Dakota High School Rodeo Competitors move on to Nationals

North Dakota High School Rodeo athletes and their equine partners competed for top slots in the state finals June 12-16 in Bowman, North Dakota. Top competitors are headed for Rock Springs Wyoming, July 14-20 to compete at the National High School Rodeo Finals.

Tucker Turbiville

Tucker Turbiville, Rhame, North Dakota, claimed the Reserve Boys All-Around title. He placed first in boys cutting, second in the tie down roping, fourth in reined cow horse, and eight in steer wrestling to wrap up his performances. He’s going into his junior year of high school at Baker, Montana, this fall, and enjoys football and wrestling.

“My favorite event is either the tie down or the steer wrestling,” Turbiville said.

His steer wrestling horse, Bo, came from a family friend.

“He likes to get into trouble,” Turbiville said. “He figures out how to open gates.”

Love, his cutting mare, has been around for eight years.

“I learned how to cut on her,” he said.

His older brother, Colton, graduated two years ago, but still helps Tucker practice.

“My calf horse, Pistol, is a hand-me-down from my brother. When I go to break away calves he’ll kind of start bucking. He has an attitude; he wants to jerk them down, not just track them.”

He also rides his calf horse for team roping.

Gangster, Turbiville’s reined cow horse, is a high strung mare.

“You have to be really gentle with her,” he said.

Turbiville helps his family with ranching and farming. He also enjoys hunting, including both deer and elk.

“We raise elk too, and have guided hunts,” he said.

Tucker’s mom, Tara hazes for him.

“Mom’s hazing horse is a head horse, and I decided I’d rather go to heading than heeling,” he said.

Next season he plans to team rope with TC Peterson.

“It should be good, we’ve been friends since we were little,” Turbiville said.

After high school, Turbiville is considering pursuing a career in butchering. He said there is a demand for beef processing in his area.

“There is not really a robot that can take that job over,” he said.

Kenzie and Teagan Homelvig

Kenzie Homelvig graduated from Bowman High School this spring. She was named the 2024 girls reserve all around cowgirl, placing in goat tying (third place), barrel racing (tie for third place) and pole bending (second place).

“My barrel and pole horse has qualified me for nationals five years straight in the barrels and three years in the pole pending,” Kenzie said. “She’s pretty cool. She’s all cow horse bred, she’s not even bred to run barrels. I trained her on the poles all on my own; that was fun.”

Chromed out Bubbles, known to the sisters as Bubbles, was chosen as the NDHSRA horse of the year.

“I’ve applied for horse of the year for her for the past few years, I was really hoping and praying she would get it,” Kenzie said. “She finally got it this year, it was really exciting.”

Kenzie and her sister share a goat tying horse.

“Belle has been our goat horse for seven years now,” Kenzie said. “She’s the most reliable horse we have.”

Human high school rodeo athletes scores are tabulated over a year to determine their standings.

“The North Dakota association has a point system throughout the year,” Kenzie said. “We have six rodeos in the fall and seven in the spring. We carry the points from them into the state finals. I knew I had a good amount of points going into the finals and I was doing my best to get the reserve All-Around.”

When choosing the horse of the year, competitors nominate their horses through an application process.

“I had to answer questions about her accomplishments throughout the years and questions about her personality,” Kenzie said.

Horses merits are judged by the high school board members and student officers.

“Bubbles definitely has a lot of personality, she loves her job; there’s nothing she’d rather do than go run barrels and poles,” Kenzie said. “You can tell; she wants to get in the trailer. She loves it just as much as I do which makes it really fun for both of us. She’s not just a rodeo horse, she loves the ranch work too. We move a lot of cows on her and she loves that too. She’s pretty cool.”

Kenzie said that pole bending and breakaway roping are her favorite events.

“It was kind of ironic, this year I placed fifth in breakaway roping so I was one spot out from qualifying for nationals,” she said.

Kenzie also competes in the Slope Summer circuit and other NDRA rodeos. She is headed for Black Hills State University this fall where she plans to compete on their rodeo team. She hopes to come back to the ranch after college.

“I really love working on the ranch, moving cows, calving, branding,” she said.

She’s working with a couple of young horses with her dad’s help.

Kenzie and her sister Teagan practice together. The sisters claimed second and third place in the goat tying.

“Practicing with each other is fun most of the time,” Kenzie said. “Occasionally we try to help and it doesn’t get taken as help, but it really is fun for us both and definitely a blessing.”

Teagan Homelvig, who just completed her sophomore year at Bowman High School agreed that getting to rodeo with and compete against her sister was special.

“She’s very skillful and knows what she’s doing and she’s definitely one of my biggest competitors,” Teagan said. “At the end of the day, we’re a team and we’re here for each other; she’s someone I know is on my team every time.”

Teagan said that she hadn’t won a rodeo all year so winning the first round in goat tying was a special moment for her.

“Goat tying is probably my favorite event,” she said.

She also competes in barrel racing, pole bending and breakaway roping.

“The year ended up going pretty well for Kenzie and me,” she said.

Her barrel mare, Vannah, is “really reliable, I never have to worry about her. She’s nice and calm and does her job. We work well together,” Teagan said.

Her goat horse is “just a rockstar,” she said.

“I’ve had the privilege of training her since she was five. She loves it and she gets excited to do it. She’s so solid.”

Teagan enjoys playing basketball in the winter and running cross country in the fall.

“I love working on the ranch with my family,” she said. “It will definitely be different when Kenzie goes to college. I’ll miss her, but it will be good for her to go do what she wants to do, and it will give me a chance to be more independent.”

TC Peterson

TC Peterson, who lives north of Lemmon, South Dakota, placed second in boys cutting.

“At first I didn’t really want to try cutting, but after I rode my sister’s cutting horse I got hooked,” he said. “The nerves are there a little bit, but with good horses, you don’t really have to do much; they do it themselves. You want your horse to do the same thing every time.”

Kevin Vesey, Bismarck, North Dakota, coaches TC in the cutting.

“We go cut up there and I ride some horses for him,” TC said. “He has helped me with the fundamentals of cutting, and helps me tweak my technique in places. He has definitely helped me go to the next level.”

TC also competes in tie down, steer wrestling and team roping. Tie down is his favorite of the four events.

He enjoys the excitement of competing in high school rodeos and hanging out with his friends.

“We have good times all around,” he said.

His cutting horse, Badger, came from Cole Gerhardt. After a successful high school rodeo career, Gerhardt is now on the roster for Montana State University’s rodeo team.

TC and Badger, a dun gelding with a blaze face, get along well.

“We’re doing really good to be able to make to state our first year,” TC said. “Nationals, here we come!”

TC is home schooled, and will be a senior in the fall.

“Next year I’m hoping to make it to nationals in all four events,” he said.

TC and Tucker Turbiville plan to partner up for team roping next season. TC owns some Corrientes cattle and raises roping cattle on the ranch, where he also helps start colts and train horses.

“We also go to some NDRA rodeos, jackpots and ranch rodeos,” he said. “Me, dad, Josiah Schock and Cole Sandau are on a team.”

After high school, TC plans to work with his uncle building houses in Dickinson, North Dakota.

Trey and CeeJay Bohmbach

Trey Bohmbach claimed the Boys All-Around championship.

“It takes a lot of hours practicing, getting on the right horses, family and friends helping me out, giving me horses and cattle to practice on and friends helping me practice,” he said.

Bulldogging is Trey’s favorite event.

“There’s nothing better than climbing off at fast speeds,” he said. “It’s what I work hardest at, do the most, and have the most fun at.”

Bohmbach pulled off a first place in the event, and received a special award given in memory of Bob Christopherson, given every year to the state Champion steer wrestler. He also competes in calf roping and team roping.

Bohmbach and his partner, Hayden Hutchison, placed second in the team roping. The two have roped together all year.

“My gray head horse, Mister, is pretty wicked on the head side,” he said. “He runs hard, faces good, and we have good haze horses. I’m blessed to have pretty good horses.”

His bulldogging horse, Paul, is a little sorrel horse. “He’s one of the nicer horse I have and gets the job done really well.”

Bohmbach missed qualifying for national finals in the calf roping by half a point after his calf got up in the short round.

Trey enjoys golfing and ice fishing, playing football and wrestling, placing third at the state wrestling tournament in February. He helps on his grandparents’ ranch near Keene, and will start his senior year in Stanley this fall.

But everything centers on rodeo.

“My sister won the breakaway and tied for third place in the barrels,” he said. “We don’t compete against each other; when we’re home then we practice together. I’m older by a year, and we sure like to rub it in when someone wins more than the other.”

Cee Jay Bohmbach, like Trey, is passionate about rodeo and dedicated to improving her skills.

“Rodeo is what my life consists of,” she said.

Breakaway is her favorite event.

“It takes a lot of effort and hard work in the arena and out of the arena,” Cee Jay said. “I take extra sports that help me to get in shape. It also takes a lot of mental work and courage.”

She reads inspiring books to help keep her mental game sharp, plays basketball and lifts weights to stay in shape.

Last year, she had a “down year,” as her barrel horse got hurt.

“This year I decided to put the effort in breakaway. My goal was to make it to nationals, and it was nice to have a different outcome from last year. That was rewarding.”

Her horse, Notch, is 21.

“We got him from Tucker and Sadie Dale, Cee Jay said. “Sadie did barrels and breakaway on him.”

She has a second horse borrowed from Jade Boot as an extra practice horse.

“He’s been really fun and we get along,” she said.

Cee Jay spends several hours every evening in the summer and after school practicing.

“I come home from school and get on my horse,” she said.

She also keeps busy babysitting.

“I help them practice how to rope, and sometimes ride horses for them. It keeps me busy,” she said.

Chesney Gjermundson

Chesney Gjermundson just completed her reign as the 2023-24 North Dakota High School Rodeo Queen. She’s headed back to nationals to compete in girls’ cutting and goat tying after third and fourth place wins in those events respectively at state.

“My favorite event used to be breakaway but goat tying has pulled to the top now,

she said. “I probably dedicate most of my time to goat tying.”

Skittles, her sister’s breakaway horse, is her goat tying horse.

“She’s 21 and she’s gone through quite a few families here in North Dakota,” Chesney said. “She’s a pretty good one.”

She started cutting on a new horse, Miss B, this spring.

“The horse I’ve cut on since my freshman year is 24 and I knew he wouldn’t make the trip to nationals if I qualified, so dad and I decided I had better switch horses,” she said.

Throughout high school, Chesney has competed in breakaway, barrels, poles, goat tying and cutting. Her reign as the NDHSRA queen came to a close as Sydney Weinberger was crowned the 2024-25 queen.

“Queening was a really good experience,” Chesney said. “I have grown as a queen, as a competitor and an individual. It definitely takes a lot of confidence. From the time I competed in my first queen pageant till now, I love it.”

When she competed for the NDHSRA queen title, Chesney was also competing in five events.

“It was pretty busy. I was really close to the top of the all-around but I missed that goal.”

Nationals was “a really good experience,” Chesney said, although it came with a twist.

“I was carrying flags at the Killdeer PRCA Rodeo on the Fourth of July, got stepped on by a spooked horse and broke my big toe,” she said. “I spent part of the time at nationals in a walking boot and part of the time in high-heeled queen boots.”

Chesney helps on the ranch, and she and her family raise goats for most of the goat tying in western North Dakota. She graduated this spring and is heading for Bismarck State College this fall to compete in the new rodeo program there.

“I’ve known John Peek who is coaching at Bismarck for quite a while,” she said. “He has helped me throughout high school so it seemed like a good choice.”

Her goal while serving as the NDHSRA reigning queen: “Focus on the rodeo in rodeo queen. I think I reached that goal. Receiving compliments, having people tell me they enjoyed having me represent the NDHSRA, makes me proud.”

For young ladies considering entering a rodeo queen contest, Chesney encourages giving it a try.

“Whether one wins or not, it’s fun. It definitely will help you grow. You will gain so much out of the experience,” she said.