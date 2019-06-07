North Dakota High School Rodeo Finals in Bowman!

Grab your boots, denim, and hat and enjoy rodeo action in Bowman, ND for the North Dakota High School Rodeo Finals June 12-16, 2019. The student cowboys and cowgirls put on performances that will match any other rodeo action in the region.

The rodeo weekend is packed with events: five performances, reigning cow horse, queen pageant, vendors, entertainment, and more. There is something for everyone. To stay up-to-date on the build-up and the rodeo, follow the NDHSRF’s Facebook page at: Facebook.com/NDHSRF.

High School Rodeo contestants thatmake it to the state finals compete in two preliminary rounds Friday and Saturday, to qualify for the finals on Sun­day afternoon. The top four competitors at the state level are qualified for the National High School Rodeo Finals in July. In addition to the rodeo action, vendors, concessions, Cowboy Church, and en­tertainment are available throughout the rodeo weekend in Bowman.

With volunteers preparing the facilities and making sure the event runs smoothly you are ensured to have a great stay. For information on available amenities, community activities, and all Bowman has to offer, visit BowmanND.com or download the Bowman County App. Bowman Area Chamber of Commerce looks forward to welcoming you to fast-paced action in Bowman!

–Bowman Chamber of Commerce