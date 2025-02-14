North Dakota house slaughters Beef Commission bill

In an 64-25 vote, the North Dakota House of Representatives killed a bill that would have given North Dakota cattle owners the ability to vote on representatives to the board that determines how Beef Checkoff dollars are spent.

Currently, by law, the governor appoints the nine-member board. The law gives a lobbying organization, the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association four seats. Additionally, a livestock auction representative, dairy representative and three at-large representatives round out the North Dakota Beef Commission.

Supporters of HB 1207, including the Independent Beef Association of North Dakota, said an election process would be fair and would allow producers to choose a representative on the board rather than expecting the governor to choose board members for a highly specialized industry.

Another point made by those in favor was that an election process helps de-politicize the board by giving authority to choose board members to those who pay the checkoff, rather than hoping the governor and his or her staff can property vet nominated individuals. Representatives for most of the other commodity boards in the state are chosen in an election process, and the bill would have aligned the beef commission with the barley, corn, dry bean, dry pea and lentil, and soybean checkoff boards, supporters testified.

Also, in the past, seats have remained open for months, awaiting an appointment.

Those who opposed the bill argued that the dairy industry and auction barn segments could lose representation, and they said that a governor-appointment process is more likely to ferret out the best board members. One opponent in the committee hearing said that he feared that the producers who would best serve the industry may not take the initiative to participate in an election process because the fear of losing may outweigh the possible benefits of serving on the board. Most of the opponents were North Dakota Stockmen’s Association representatives. A current member of the North Dakota Beef Commission, Brian Amundson, said he was testifying in a “neutral” capacity. His testimony included comments such as “be careful what you ask for,” “let sleeping dogs lie,” he shared his “frustration, concern and confusion,” and said he was frustrated that he hadn’t been asked, as a board member, how the election would affect him.

An amendment to cancel the refund process was added to the bill in the House Ag Committee and then the committee voted to “do not pass” the bill.

Several legislators commented that “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

Three members of the House of Representatives identify as ranchers. Two of the three – Dori Hauck, Elgin (bill sponsor) and Ty Dressler, Richardton, voted to support the bill.

The other rancher, Keith Kempenich, Bowman, opposed the bill.

Kempenich told Tri-State Livestock News after the vote that he hoped to eventually find a compromise that would allow independent ranchers (those who don’t belong to a beef lobbying group) representation.

His proposed solution is flexible right now. He suggested possibly adding two or three more at-large seats that would be voted on by producers in four quadrants across the state. No new bills are expected in the 2025 session and since the North Dakota legislature meets bi-annually, no changes are expected until at least 2027.

The North Dakota legislature approved a $1 mandatory, refundable state beef checkoff in 2015. Since that time, legislation has been brought to Bismarck to make the state checkoff voluntary and at least two bills have been sponsored that would allow producers to vote on beef commission board members. None of these bills have succeeded.

