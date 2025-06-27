North Dakota: Integrated livestock-cropping systems and soil health to be highlighted at Central Grasslands REC Field Day

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Improving soil health of cropland using livestock and controlling buckbrush are among the topics that will be covered during the annual field day July 14 at North Dakota State University’s Central Grasslands Research Extension Center near Streeter, North Dakota.

The morning tour will focus on experiments using livestock and winter cereals in a corn-soybean rotation to assess soil health, livestock performance, crop production and economics. Attendees will also look at the role of soybeans as a pollinator and strip grazing cover crops using virtual fence, soil health and livestock performance on cropland.

The afternoon tour will include converting cropland to perennial forage crops for late-season grazing and a demonstration of soil health in action (a new program developed by NDSU Extension). The afternoon will conclude with a stop to look at a new experiment to manage buckbrush and tour the new livestock facility.

“Our objective is that participants will leave with practical solutions to incorporate grazing practices on crop land for healthy soils, enhance their crop production and livestock performance and optimize their economic return from their land,” says Kevin Sedivec, the center’s director.

The center’s annual field day will start at 9:30 a.m. with registration, coffee and donuts. The morning tour will start at 10 a.m., and a free-of-charge brisket lunch catered by NDSU Carnivore Catering will be served at noon. The second tour will begin at 1 p.m. and end by 3 p.m.



Participants can see the latest integrated grazing on cropping systems at sessions and tours at the 2025 NDSU Central Grasslands Research Extension Center Field Day. (NDSU photo)



Participants can learn about the following:

Managing livestock grazing winter cereals in a soybean-corn rotation – Miranda Meehan, Extension livestock stewardship specialist, and Katrina Kratzke, NDSU Department of Animal Sciences graduate student

Using virtual fencing for strip grazing cover crops – Meehan and Josh Wianecki, NDSU Department of Animal Sciences graduate student

The role of soybeans for pollinators – Bethany Roberton, research specialist, and Jason Harmon, former NDSU School of Natural Resource Sciences professor

The afternoon tour includes the following:

Forage value, livestock production and economics of perennial forages (Russian wildrye, Sainfoin, Trefoil) for late-season grazing – Michael Undi, Extension animal scientist

Soil health in action – Carlos Pires, Extension soil health assistant professor; Naeem Kalwar, soil health specialist; and Chandler Gruener, Extension soil health specialist

A new study on western snowberry control, economic and forage thresholds and extent of cover in the Northern Plains – Dillon Fogarty and Vinicius Marcilio da Silva, NDSU School of Natural Resource Sciences assistant professors; Daniel Asplin, graduate student

A tour of the new livestock facility

For more information, visit ndsu.ag/cgrecfieldday25 or contact Lacey Kreft at 701-424-3606 or lacey.kreft@ndsu.edu .

The CGREC is 11 miles south of Interstate 94. The CGREC is also 4 miles north of Streeter, North Dakota, on Highway 30, then 5 miles west on County Road 38 and then a quarter-mile south.

–NDSU Extension