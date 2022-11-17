North Dakota, Iowa amateur exhibitors find success at AQHA World Championship Show

During the past three weeks, the top exhibitors and horses competed at the 2022 Farnam AQHA World Championship Show ; AQHA Select World Championship Show, presented by Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan); and Adequan® Level 2 Championships; and Nutrena Level 1 Champion of champions classes.. The show runs through November 19 at the OKC Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. The 2022 AQHA All-Around Amateur Award is presented to the exhibitor and horse team that earns the most points in three or more Level 3 amateur events in three categories during the show.

The 2022 AQHA All-Around Amateur is Morgan Ratkowski of Pleasant View, Tennessee, showing Better Buy The Minit.

The 2005 bay gelding by Do You Have A Minute and out of Tickle My Asset, was bred by Kramer/Davis of Reddick, Florida. Ratkowski and Better Buy The Minit earned 51 points in the all-around amateur competition. The team earned the amateur world champion titles in working hunter , hunter hack and equitation over fences , fourth in the hunt seat equitation, sixth in jumping and placed ninth in performance halter geldings.

Ratkowski received a prize package that included a neck wreath, $10,000 and a Lisa Perry Bronze.

The reserve all-around amateur is Mallory Vroegh of Grimes, Iowa, who showed Cool Made Machine, owned by AQHA Professional Horsewoman Shannon Walker. The 2017 bay gelding by Machine Made and out of Cool Krymsun Lady, was bred by Knapp Quarter Horse Farms LC of Van Meter, Iowa. Vroegh and Cool Made Machine earned 37 points. In amateur competition, they earned the bronze champion title in performance halter geldings, fourth in hunter under saddle, fifth in trail and sixth in horsemanship and hunt seat equitation.

Vroegh received $5,000 and a silver cup.

The third-place all-around amateur is Johnna Letchworth of Christine, North Dakota, who showed On The Roks. The 2016 chestnut gelding by The Rock and out of Good Girl Rosy was bred by Angela and Susan Clark of Sweet Home, Oregon. Letchworth and On The Roks earned 24 points. In amateur competition, they were the world champions in performance halter geldings , fifth in showmanship, seventh in equitation over fences and ninth in horsemanship

The fourth-place all-around amateur is Sara Poppleton of Largo, Florida, who showed Un Forgettab Lee. The 2015 bay gelding by Un Forgettable out of Big Wolf (TB) was bred by Laura Te Grotenhuis of Marshall, Illinois. Poppleton and Un Forgettab Lee earned 22 points. In amateur competition, the pair earned the reserve world champion title in equitation over fences, the bronze champion title in amateur pleasure driving, they were seventh in jumping, eighth in hunter hack, and ninth in working hunter.

The fifth-place all-around amateur is Melissa Wahrmund of Kerrville, Texas, who showed Krymsun Kryptonite owned by Barbara D Gonzalez. The 2012 brown gelding by One Hot Krymsun and out of Sweet Talkin Jeannie was bred by Rick Meredith of Granbury, Texas. Wahrmund and Krymsun Kryptonite earned 20 points. In amateur competition, the team earned fourth in trail and performance halter geldings, 10th in western riding and were finalists in horsemanship.

The all-around amateur third- through fifth-place award winners each received $1,500.