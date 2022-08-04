North Dakota leaders experience 4-H livestock showmanship

4-Hers judge state leaders in the beef cattle competition during the North Dakota Leaders 4-H Showmanship Contest at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot. NDSU

Courtesy photo

Several state leaders experienced a first-hand look into the world of 4-H livestock showmanship today as they tried their hand at showing livestock with 4-H youth as judges at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot.

Just prior to the North Dakota Public Leaders 4-H Showmanship Event, a leader was paired with each of the 24 4-H’ers who won champion or reserve champion at the intermediate and senior level in showmanship for six livestock species at the State Fair this week. The youth provided their leader tips on how to show a specific species of livestock and then served as the judges for the leaders’ efforts.

“This 4-H event connects today’s leaders with tomorrows leaders,” said Kurt Froelich, agriculture and natural resources Extension agent from Stark/Billings County. “Thank you to our participants and supporters of this event for making this experience possible for the 4-Hers.”

“Our goal for 4-H is to help youth achieve the best in themselves,” said Leigh Ann Skurupey, NDSU Extension’s assistant director, Center for 4-H Youth Development. “4-H helps youth to develop essential life skills, gain knowledge and build confidence to thrive, lead and change the world. This event is a good example of how 4-H provides opportunities for our youth to thrive.”

The 4-H’ers enjoyed North Dakota’s unique event.

“I loved having the opportunity to showcase and share our knowledge of 4-H and agriculture with our public leaders,” says Adams County 4-H’er Tatum Fitch.

“This gives us an opportunity to learn from each other and mutually grow our leadership skills,” says Bowman County 4-H’er Chance Manhart.

The state leaders who took first place in the event were:

Beef cattle: Guillermo Scaglia, NDSU Animal Sciences department head, Fargo, coached by Charlee Schenfisch, Mountrail County.

Dairy cattle: Representative Jay Fischer, District 5, Minot, coached by Sigryn Henke, Oliver County.

Dairy goats: Gary Knell, North Dakota State Fair Board chair, Hazen, coached by Will Bachmeier, Ward County.

Meat goats: NDSU President David Cook, Fargo, coached by Charlotte Wilson, Stutsman County.

Sheep: Senator David Hogue, District 38, Minot, coached by Dillon Manhart, Golden Valley County.

Swine: Senator Rich Wardner, District 37, Dickinson, coached by Drew Nitschke, Stutsman County.

NDSU Extension, the North Dakota 4-H Foundation and the North Dakota State Fair sponsored the event. Travis Hoffman and Jeff “Tigger” Erhardt served as announcers for the contest.

–NDSU Extension