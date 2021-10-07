North Dakota: McKenzie, Oliver County Teams Win 4-H Range Judging Contest

The McKenzie County 4-H range judging team placed first in the senior division of the North Dakota 4-H and FFA range judging contest at Reeder.

Team members are Paige Delaney and Sylvia Boekelman of Alexander, Ryan Pingel of Watford City and Luke Smith of Arnegard. Coaches are Morgan Wisness and Devan Leo.

The team will represent North Dakota at the National Invitational 4-H Range Judging Contest in Oklahoma in the spring of 2022.

McKenzie County's senior 4-H range judging team will represent North Dakota in national competition in Oklahoma. NDSU

The Foster County team placed second in the senior division. Team members are Kyle Johnson of Kensel, Karlee Lesmann of Carrington and Brekka Kuss of Woodworth. Johnson received the Head of the Herd award as the top-scoring individual in the 4-H division. Joel Lemer, Missy Hansen and Jeff Gale coached the team.

The team from Oliver County placed third. Team members are Karlee Sailer of Beulah, Elena Sorge of New Salem, and Reanna Schmidt, Katie Frank, Rylee Hintz and Breanna Vosberg of Center. The team is coached by Rick Schmidt.

The Cass County team placed fourth. Griggs and Ward counties also entered participants in the contest.

The Oliver County 4-H range judging team placed first in the junior division of the state contest. Team members are Kelan Hintz, Rachel Schmidt and Reagan Schmidt of Center, Lilly Goetz of Washburn, and Kahlan Sorge of New Salem. The team is coached by Rick Schmidt.

The Griggs County team placed second in the junior division. Team members are Amelia Abraham, Maddie Abraham and Rylee Amann of Hannaford, and Mary Catherine Fewell and Oliver Fewell of Dazey. The team is coached by Jeff Stachler.

The junior division team from McKenzie County placed third. Team members are Cadence Ray, Sari Sorenson and Aubree Ray of Watford City, and Tylee Thorne, Brody Sorenson, Kash Korslien and Kenley Korslien of Keene. Coaches are Morgan Wisness and Devin Leo.

A team representing Cass and Foster counties placed fourth.

Cyrena Kuss of Woodworth received the Head of the Herd award as the top-scoring individual in the 4-H junior division.

The range judging contest consists of three ecological sites and two range plant identification sites. Participants evaluate the soil type, slope and plant content of each site, along with the current condition of the range and make recommendations on range management practices.

Each plant identification site consists of 15 plants. The participants identify the plant and indicate various traits for each plant.

The range judging contest also includes a team problem related to a range situation. Teams work together to calculate the appropriate stocking rate and management practices.

Kevin Sedivec, NDSU Extension rangeland management specialist, officiated the contest.

The 4-H and FFA range judging contest is conducted with support from the North Dakota 4-H Foundation, the Society of Range Management, the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and Bronson’s Market in Bowman.

The event was held on land grazed by Lee Hofland and Jeremy and Carrie Stadheim’s livestock and was hosted by the Scranton FFA Chapter and the Reeder Community Center.

–NDSU Extension