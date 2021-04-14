North Dakota: Musland sentenced for cattle theft

An Edgeley, N.D., man pled guilty last week to two counts of theft in a cattle-related case in LaMoure County.

On April 8, Southeast District Court Judge Daniel D. Narum sentenced Richard Musland to 366 days in county jail for each of the Class C felonies, but suspended the jail sentence. Narum also ordered Musland to pay more than $2,500 in court fees and restitution and to 18 months of supervised probation. Among the conditions of the probation, Musland is prohibited from buying any livestock, directly or through a third person, during his probation period and must receive permission from his probation officer in order to sell any of his existing animals.

North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) Deputy Brand Inspector Fred Frederikson led the investigation on this case and was able to return the stolen animals to their rightful owner.

“Another North Dakota cattle thief has had his day of reckoning,” said NDSA President Jeff Schafer, a New Rockford, N.D., cow-calf producer and feeder. “We are proud of our brand inspection team for fighting against modern-day cattle rustling.”

For more than 91 years, the NDSA has worked to unite, protect, promote, educate and serve the state’s beef cattle industry. The NDSA has more than 3,000 cattle-ranching members and administers the state’s brand inspection and brand recording programs on behalf of the State of North Dakota. The NDSA also offers a standing reward up to $14,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of livestock thieves in this state. If you have information about a livestock crime, call the NDSA office at (701) 223-2522.

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Association