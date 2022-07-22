North Dakota, Nebraska Angus Juniors earn Stockman honors

Setting goals and challenging themselves is no new feat to junior Angus members. In the contest room, that dedication is amplified.

The Stockman Contest, held annually at the National Junior Angus Show (NJAS), pushes juniors to a new level. The contest is not factored by performance in one contest, but instead accounts for scores from three: the judging contest, quiz bowl written exam and skill-a-thon. Three contestants with the highest combined scores were recognized at the 2022 NJAS awards ceremony on July 8.

Tara Lee Hudson of Nebraska, Tucker Stagemeyer of Nebraska, and Cally Hansen of North Dakota were named winners of the Stockman Contest at the 2022 National Junior Angus Show. American Angus Association

Courtesy photo

“The Stockman Contest is a unique avenue for junior members to not only test their knowledge, but also see how well-rounded they are,” said Caitlyn Brandt, director of events and junior activities. “They really have to understand all aspects of the industry, and that’s why this award is such an honor.”

This year’s junior stockman was Cally Hansen of North Dakota. Hansen’s sister Molly held the honor in 2021, demonstrating hard work runs in their genes. Hansen was third in her age division of the judging contest, anchored her team to a first-place finish on the quiz bowl exam and placed one point outside of the top 10 in the skill-a-thon.

The intermediate stockman was Tucker Stagemeyer of Nebraska. Three top ten finishes secured his way to the title. Stagemeyer placed fifth in the judging contest, sixth as a team in quiz bowl and was seventh in skill-a-thon.

Taking home the honor of senior stockman was Tara Lee Hudson of Nebraska. Hudson was seventh in the judging contest, led her team to first place in the quiz bowl exam and rounded out her performance placing second in skill-a-thon. Hudson was able to go out on a high note in her last year as a NJAA member.

The stockman contest is another avenue allowing junior members to learn life skills beyond their time in the show ring.

Results of the 2022 NJAS, including shows, contests, awards and scholarships can be found at http://www.njas.info . Additional coverage is also available on the NJAA social media channels.

— Angus Communications