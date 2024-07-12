North Dakota: Project Safe Send accepting unusable pesticides

Tuesday, July 9, 2024 Valley City 1524 8th Ave SW Wednesday, July 10, 2024 Bismarck 218 S Airport Road Thursday, July 11, 2024 Beulah 205 Hwy 49 S Friday, July 12, 2024 Dickinson 1700 3rd Ave W Ste 101 Monday, July 15, 2024 Tioga 425 2nd St SE Tuesday, July 16, 2024 Minot 1305 Hwy 2 Bypass E Wednesday, July 17, 2024 Rugby 603 1st St NE Thursday, July 18, 2024 Larimore 1524 Towner Ave The collections will run from 8 a.m. to noon local time at the North Dakota Department of Transportation facilities in the following cities:

BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says farmers, ranchers, pesticide dealers and applicators, government agencies, homeowners and members of the general public should bring unusable pesticides to any of the eight Project Safe Send collections in July.

“Over the past 32 years, thousands of people have brought more than 6.2 million pounds of chemicals to Project Safe Send,” Goehring said. “It is a safe, simple and non-regulatory program that helps people safely and legally get rid of unusable pesticides at no charge.”

The program accepts old, unusable or banned pesticides, including herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides. Project Safe Send is funded through product registration fees paid by pesticide manufacturers.

“Check your storage areas for any unusable pesticides and safely set them aside for Project Safe Send,” Goehring said. “If the containers are deteriorating or leaking, pack them in larger containers with absorbent materials. Free heavy-duty plastic bags are available from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture if needed.”

People with more than 1,000 pounds of pesticides should pre-register. No other pre-registration is required. A maximum of 5,000 pounds of pesticides per participant will be accepted. Each participant is limited to one shuttle.

To pre-register, obtain plastic bags or for more information, contact Dylan Zubke at the North Dakota Department of Agriculture at 701-425-3016 or dbzubke@nd.gov .

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture