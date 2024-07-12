North Dakota: Project Safe Send accepting unusable pesticides
|Tuesday, July 9, 2024
|Valley City
|1524 8th Ave SW
|Wednesday, July 10, 2024
|Bismarck
|218 S Airport Road
|Thursday, July 11, 2024
|Beulah
|205 Hwy 49 S
|Friday, July 12, 2024
|Dickinson
|1700 3rd Ave W Ste 101
|Monday, July 15, 2024
|Tioga
|425 2nd St SE
|Tuesday, July 16, 2024
|Minot
|1305 Hwy 2 Bypass E
|Wednesday, July 17, 2024
|Rugby
|603 1st St NE
|Thursday, July 18, 2024
|Larimore
|1524 Towner Ave
BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says farmers, ranchers, pesticide dealers and applicators, government agencies, homeowners and members of the general public should bring unusable pesticides to any of the eight Project Safe Send collections in July.
“Over the past 32 years, thousands of people have brought more than 6.2 million pounds of chemicals to Project Safe Send,” Goehring said. “It is a safe, simple and non-regulatory program that helps people safely and legally get rid of unusable pesticides at no charge.”
The program accepts old, unusable or banned pesticides, including herbicides, insecticides, rodenticides and fungicides. Project Safe Send is funded through product registration fees paid by pesticide manufacturers.
“Check your storage areas for any unusable pesticides and safely set them aside for Project Safe Send,” Goehring said. “If the containers are deteriorating or leaking, pack them in larger containers with absorbent materials. Free heavy-duty plastic bags are available from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture if needed.”
People with more than 1,000 pounds of pesticides should pre-register. No other pre-registration is required. A maximum of 5,000 pounds of pesticides per participant will be accepted. Each participant is limited to one shuttle.
To pre-register, obtain plastic bags or for more information, contact Dylan Zubke at the North Dakota Department of Agriculture at 701-425-3016 or dbzubke@nd.gov.
–North Dakota Department of Agriculture
