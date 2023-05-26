North Dakota: Proposals sought for honey bee industry



BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has announced that funding is available for research of honey bees.



“The North Dakota Department of Agriculture is seeking grant proposals for research into finding practical solutions to honey bee health issues” he said.



Goehring said applicants can submit proposals for any or all of four research priorities:

Tropilaelaps mites Varroa mites Honey bee nutrition Nosema



Multiple grants may be awarded. Proposals funding partial projects and proposals providing valuable extensions of previously funded projects will be considered.

Complete information on applying for funds is available on the NDDA website at https://www.ndda.nd.gov/honey-bee-research-and-promotion-grants . Grant applications must be received by June 18, 2023.

Additional information is available by contacting Samantha Brunner at 701-328-4765 or sbrunner@nd.gov .

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture