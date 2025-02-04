North Dakota: Randall named 2025 Weed Control Partner

Bismarck, ND – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has named Carol Randall as the recipient of the 2025 Weed Control Partner Award.

Randall spent many years working for the United States Forest Service as a weed biological control specialist. She retired from USFS at the end of 2024. She has co-authored many technical documents regarding the biology and biological control of noxious weeds.

“Carol has assisted the North Dakota Department of Agriculture in many ways, including acquiring and distributing several novel agents in the state and helping to monitor newly established biocontrol sites,” Goehring said. “She is always kind and welcoming to questions and has an exceptional wealth of knowledge pertaining to biological control and USFS funding.”

Deputy Agriculture Commissioner Tom Bodine presents Carol Randall with the 2025 Weed Control Partner Award during the Commissioner's Noxious Weed Forum today in Bismarck.























“Carol was instrumental in advocating and assisting NDDA staff in applying for USFS grant funds, and provided insights and ways to best utilize it,” Goehring added.

The award was presented to Randall by Deputy Commissioner Tom Bodine during the 2025 Commissioner’s Noxious Weed Forum today in Bismarck.

–North Dakota Agriculture Department