North Dakota: Regional livestock development and planning grants applications open

BISMARCK – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring announced that applications are now open for regional livestock development and planning grants. The grant program was created by the 68th Legislative Assembly earlier this year. The program will assist counties and regional planning councils in livestock development planning.

“Counties and regional planning councils can use the grants for site analysis and coordinating strategic planning,” Goehring said. “The grants will help to accommodate and encourage investment in livestock production, which will in turn complement our farmers and position North Dakota for growth in animal ag.”

Grants will be awarded in amounts up to $12,000 for every county and up to $500 for every township.

For more information about the program, visit https://www.ndda.nd.gov/divisions/regional-livestock-development-and-planning-grant-program or contact Shaun Quissell at 701-328-4761 or squissell@nd.gov .

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture