North Dakota Senate approves property rights bill

The North Dakota Senate approved SB 2315, a bill to update the state's trespass laws so that hunters and others cannot access private land without permission.

Current North Dakota law provides that hunters and others can enter private property without permission unless the landowner has strategically posted "no hunting" or "no trespass" signs throughout the property.

North Dakota's agricultural groups have worked in unison to gain support for SB 2315, which is at least the seventh attempt at such a change.

Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr, the bill sponsor, proposed a "hoghouse" amendment to the bill last week to help ease concerns of some bill opponents. The Senate Ag Committee worked through the proposed amendment, making several changes, then eventually approving a new, revised hoghouse amendment, even making a few additional changes during the committee meeting.

The original bill language would have eliminated codified language requiring landowners to post their land in order to expect privacy, and called for a database of land open to hunting.

The new language of the bill also provides options other than posting land. It requires the state, with the help of an advisory board, to create a more detailed database, wherein landowners designate their own land in one of three categories: 1. Open to hunters, 2. Closed to hunters or 3. Open to hunters with permission from the landowner or lawful occupant.

Recommended Stories For You

The new bill language requires that the database use color coding to indicate which option each landowner has chosen. Several counties will be included in this database by 2020, and all counties will be included by Sept. 1, 2022, says the bill. Land is considered "open unless posted" until the county it is located in is included in the database.

North Dakota Stockmen's Association executive director Julie Ellingson says, for example, there could be a map that shows land that is open to hunters as green, land that is closed to hunters as red and land that is open to hunters with permission from the landowner or lawful occupant as yellow.

When the database is complete, land will still be considered "open unless posted" if a landowner does not participate in the designation process.

The bill also calls for a legislative management study during the 2019-2020 interim to look into access to public and private lands for hunting, trapping and related issues.

The new language also says that a hunter without permission may enter land in the county which is not designated in the database as closed to hunters or open to hunters with permission, unless it is posted according to the law.

North Dakota law requires guides to obtain permission in writing before accessing private land for hunting, unless the land is designated "open to hunters."

Landowners can still post their land, and under the new law, hunters may not enter land that is posted in accordance with the law unless he or she has permission, regardless of the designation of the land in the database. A hunter is guilty of an infraction for a first knowing violation and a class B misdemeanor for a second and subsequent knowing violation of this law.

The bill also simplifies language regarding non-hunter trespass, by clarifying that those who enter private property without permission will considered to be trespassing.