North Dakota Senate passes HB 1371



The Senate passed HB 1371 , a bill to give animal feeding operations more flexibility under the state’s corporate farming law. Before the bill left the House, NDFU secured a key amendment to the bill. That amendment requires livestock corporations and limited liability companies to be controlled by family farmers and ranchers. The bill also includes strict acreage and shareholder limits and requires new entities to comply with the same monitoring and enforcement standards as family farm corporations.



In the Senate, NDFU worked closely with the North Dakota Department of Agriculture (NDDA) to make additional clarifying and technical changes. NDFU’s official position on the bill is neutral. The bill next heads to conference committee.

–North Dakota Farmers Union