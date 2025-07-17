North Dakota sheep starter flock opportunity offered to youth

Sheep production offers youth an opportunity to grow a business, learn record keeping and manage finances. (NDSU photo) starter-flock

For the 17th year, North Dakota State University Extension and the North Dakota Lamb and Wool Producers Association are offering North Dakota youth an opportunity to become involved in the sheep industry and build their own flock.

Youth chosen for the Starter Flock Discounted Loan Program will receive an interest-free loan to purchase 10 yearling Rambouillet ewes from the association. The association will buy the ewes from NDSU’s Hettinger Research Extension Center.

“It is tremendous to see young people get involved in the North Dakota sheep industry,” says Dave Pearson, Hettinger Research Extension Center shepherd. “These Wyoming-bred ewes are a great opportunity to learn with less initial input costs and no interest.”

Youth receiving the ewes will be assigned a mentor, who will be available to answer questions and help them with recordkeeping and setting management goals. The youth also have the option of arranging for a mentor on their own.

“Sheep production offers youth an opportunity to grow a business, learn record keeping and manage finances,” says Travis Hoffman, NDSU and University of Minnesota Extension sheep specialist. “More than 150 young producers have learned about sheep in North Dakota with this program. A young sheep enthusiast can get a start by receiving 10 ewes with limited risk through this great loan program.”

The youth must pay back 70% of the value of the ewes. The first payment is due by Nov. 1 of the second year the youth have the ewes. The youth have two more years to pay off the balance of the loan.

To be eligible to receive ewes, youth must be 10 to 18 years old by Aug. 1 of the year they apply for a loan.

Applications are due by Aug. 1. Applications and more information are available at https://ndsheep.org/starter-flock/ . Applications can be sent to Curt Stanley, preferably via email at curtssheep@gmail.com , or mailed to 7050 156th Ave. NW, Bismarck, ND 58503.

Youth selected for the program will pick up their ewes at the NDSU Hettinger Research Extension Center on Sept. 20.

The following contacts can answer any further questions:

• Stanley at 701-333-8009 or curtssheep@gmail.com

• Hoffman at 970-222-7569 or w.hoffman@ndsu.edu

• Pearson at 701-928-1410 or dlcabpearson@ndsupernet.com

• Luke Dukart at 701-880-0358 or lukedukart@yahoo.com

• Chance Porsborg at 701-390-2357 or chancerwporsborg@hotmail.com

-North Dakota State University