North Dakota, South Dakota, extend hay hauling hours

Governor Noem Signs Executive Order to Increase Flexibility in Hay Hauling, following North Dakota’s similar efforts

South Dakota On September 15, 2021, Governor Kristi Noem signed Executive Order 2021-13, which extends the timeframe that hay haulers may move hay to 2 hours before sunrise and 2 hours after sunset.

As drought conditions continue to negatively impact feed availability for livestock across South Dakota, this order will increase access to hay for farmers and ranchers. Under statute, hay haulers are typically only allowed to move hay a half-hour before sunrise and a half-hour after sunset.

The order applies to oversize hay haulers who have a permit. These haulers must be properly equipped with warning lights, and they cannot run overweight.

Resources are available to producers in need of hay. South Dakota State University helps producers get connected to suppliers, and you can learn more about that here.

North Dakota

Gov. Doug Burgum on Aug. 9, 2021, signed an executive order waiving hours of service restrictions for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting hay, water and livestock to help livestock producers battling extreme drought conditions across North Dakota.

Drought conditions continue to worsen across North Dakota, with the latest U.S. Drought Monitor rating 14% of North Dakota in exceptional drought, 46% in extreme drought, 38% in severe drought and 2% in moderate drought. The National Weather Service predicts drought will persist through August and into the fall.

The order, issued in consultation with state Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, will remain in effect for 30 days. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply. The executive order serves as a permit and must be carried in vehicles operating under the hours of service waiver. A copy of the order can be found on the Governor’s Office website here.

Montana

On July 10, Governor Gianforte issued an executive order to permit a number of activities to help mitigate drought impacts for farmers and ranchers.

Several notable aspects to the executive order include:

Executive Order 11-2021 directs the Departments of Agriculture, Livestock, and Natural Resources and Conservation to provide maximum assistance to the U.S. Department of Agriculture on drought-related activities to secure timely economic assistance from the federal government.

It also suspends regulations for motor carriers and persons operating commercial vehicles while they provide direct drought-related support.

•In accordance with 61-10-111, MCA and other applicable statutes, applicable farm vehicles in Montana are exempt from the 20 percent limits of 61-10-144(3), MCA, and aauthorize the operation of vehicles on non-interstate highways is authorized without incurring excess weight penalties under 61-10-145, MCA, if the total gross weight of the combination, each axle, or axle group does not exceed allowable weight limitations by more than 30 percent.

•In accordance with 61-10-111, MCA and other applicable statutes, applicable vehicles in Montana are exempt from the 10 percent limits of 61-10-144(2), MCA and the operation of vehicles on non-interstate highways is authorized without incurring excess weight penalties under 61-10-145, MCA, if the total gross weight of the combination, each axle, or axle group does not exceed allowable weight limitations by more than 20 percent.

–State of South Dakota, State of North Dakota, State of Montana