North Dakota State Board of Animal Health to meet March 22
BISMARCK – The State Board of Animal Health will meet at 9 a.m., Wednesday, March 22, in the North Dakota Department of Agriculture’s 6th floor conference room at the State Capitol.
If you would like the call-in information, please contact Michelle Mielke at 701-328-2233 prior to 9:00 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, March, 22, 2023.
Draft Agenda
- Introductions and Roll Call
- Minutes
- Dec. 7, 2022, Meeting
- Field Staff Updates
- Avian Influenza Update
- Bird Permits
- Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) Response Policy
- Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD)
7. ND Game and Fish Department
8. United States Department of Agriculture Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA-APHIS) Wildlife Services
9. USDA-APHIS Veterinary Services
10. Farmed Elk Updates
· Elk Purity Zones 1 and 2
11. Nontraditional Livestock Updates
12. Official Calfhood Vaccination Waiver Violation
· Maryline Moss
13. Importation Requirements
· Official Calfhood Vaccination Waiver Form
· Waive TB Testing – Out of State Dairy Goats for Exhibition
· Bison Trichomoniasis Testing
14. ND Dept. of Health & Human Services
15. ND Stockmen’s Association
16. Animal Disease Traceability
· Federal Register Comments
· PIN Postcard Update
17. ND State Fair Request for Services
18. Fiscal Update
19. Legislative Session Update
20. Other
21. Upcoming Meetings
· North Central Meeting – Columbus, OH, April 10-13, 2023
· Regional Ruckus – Charlotte, NC, April 18-20, 2023
· Program Disease Field Skills Course – Ames, IA, April 25-27, 2023
· 2023 USAHerds User Group Workshop – Jekyll Island, GA, May 16-17, 2023
· Western States Meeting – Cody, WY, June 11-14, 2023
Where noted, the discussion of some of the above items may be held in executive session rather than during the portion of the meeting that is open to the public. If this is a regular meeting, additional topics may be discussed. If this is a special or emergency meeting, the governing body’s discussion will be limited to the topics and executive sessions listed above.