North Dakota State University 2023 Late-Season Forage Study: First year observations yield interesting data

North Dakota State University Extension Forage Crops Specialist James Rogers trialed late season plantings of a variety of forage crops at the research station near Minot, North Dakota, throughout the summer of 2023. Rogers seeded test plots of sorghum-sudangrass, rye, oats and forage soybeans planted individually and in a variety of combinations. Crops were planted at three different times: May, June and late July.

The first year of observations of the tested crops resulted in some interesting data including yield results, quality comparisons and economic returns. Rogers stressed that right now, “this is just an observation. The numbers will definitely get better with more years of data.”

Sorghum-Sudangrass

Dr. Rogers said that the popularity of sorghum-sudangrass and other sorghum crosses is increasing. Sorghum-sudangrass topped the test for yield, at 4.18 bales per acre. The quality remained consistent with the other forages tested.

“Quality (or the lack of quality) in sorghum-sudangrass is a function of maturity,” he said. “When I harvested the sorghum-sudangrass plots, I tried to catch it in the late boot stage. I was after the quality, and on average it was around 16% protein and in the mid 60’s for total digestible nutrients (TDN). The quality was really good in the first year of this study, and I think that points out the potential sorghum-sudangrass holds.”

Rogers also noted that even with his latest planting date, at the end of July, the yield was still strong.

“I was not sure how it would yield since we were running out of growing degree days,” he said.

With sorghum-sudangrass, Rogers says producers have opportunities for hay production, swath grazing potential, late season grazing prior to weaning calves, and the possibility of backgrounding potential with planting sorghum alone or in combination with other forages.

Rye

Rogers planted a winter rye in his tests, which is typically seeded in the fall to overwinter and produce a crop the following year. He did not expect to get significant production out of it with spring and summer plantings.

“The yields from the rye combination plantings were mostly whatever the rye was planted with, for instance in the rye/oats combination the yield was mainly from the oats.”

There’s more to it than meets the eye, though.

“Some of the value of rye is hidden,” he said. “One basic component of soil health is maintaining a living root in the soil and maintaining ground cover year-round.”

Rye does this well. Rogers’ mid-January, 2024 observations showed the rye going strong.

“Like everyone else in the region, we don’t have snow cover any more. The rye is still there; it has maintained a living root system, a living plant through the winter, and that is valuable.”

Rogers said that as an agronomist, he has gleaned a lot from range science.

“Range management is more focused on ecology and ecosystem management. Over my years in this business, I’ve kind of twisted my way into that frame of mind as much as I can. It makes me a better agronomist.”

The rye will grow again this spring and produce a forage crop in 2024, and while the production numbers in yield and financial returns per acre are low right now, Rogers says it will be interesting to see how that changes in this year’s tests, since he will not have new seeding expenses for those plots, and may or may not put down more nitrogen.

Forage Soybeans

Outside forces also had to be reckoned with, particularly with the forage soybeans.

“The June and July plantings of forage soybeans did very well, especially planted in combination with sorghum-sudangrass,” Rogers said. “Unfortunately, it was really hard to get an assessment of what their true production was because we had so much deer pressure on them. They just hammered them. That part was disappointing; I don’t have a good yield estimate as a totally dedicated hay crop, the deer just ate them.”

The deer did not do as much damage to the soybeans planted in combination with sorghum.

“The monoculture planting was just a draw for them, but I think it shows good potential. They came in close to the top in terms of net return.”

Rogers did not add nitrogen on any plots that had forage soybeans.

“Ranchers and cattlemen are forced to watch their input costs,” he said. “If we can get a quality forage crop with as few inputs as possible it helps.”

Oats

Rogers found oats production to be very uniform across all three planting dates.

“For a cool season crop, the oats were very consistent all the way through the summer, and it produced reliable quality as well,” he said.

Rogers said that early harvest of some of the forages opens up the options for possible double cropping.

“With the early planting date, once the oats come off, they are basically done,” he said “Do you come behind that with another crop? Last year, in some plots I came in and planted winter canola. I don’t think that’s going to work, I went out recently and didn’t see any. Another question that remains to be answered is how do you implement this type of forage production into a cropping system? It will be kind of complicated to try to answer all of these questions.”

Next Year

As Rogers continues this study, he said, “You’re always thinking about what else can or should I do, what can I do to make this better, what should I have done differently, but the other thing to remember is I can’t do everything.”

In 2024, he plans to repeat what he did in 2023 and add forage barley to the study.

“We get a lot of questions about forage barley, so I am planning to incorporate forage barley into the study,” he said. “This will add six more treatments. I will maintain the oats combination plantings and also have forage barley combinations.”

After starting, Rogers realized how complicated managing this study was.

“The early planting dates have different maturities to deal with on the backside, so harvesting those crops was time consuming. The late planting date was the simplest one from a harvest standpoint, because I harvested everything on the same day,” he said.

Rogers also plans to test incorporating alfalfa as an annual cover crop, not just as a perennial hay crop.

“I’m looking at bringing up some southern types of alfalfa to test as cover crops, and if they winter kill, that’s fine. I want to see how they produce and how they work as a cover crop,” he said.

Rogers keeps adding to his list of things he wants to do.

“Sorghum has a lot of mass and can be difficult to get dry. That’s a big issue; we’re not in the perfect hay drying environment either. You have anti-quality factors associated with moisture in a bale of hay, the worst being fire, but loss of dry matter, loss of energy values and mold potential can impact a producer’s bottom line. I am hoping to look at ways to speed up drying time in heavy crops.”

Sorghum-sudan

Forage-soybeans

sorghum-forage-soybeans