North Dakota steer named National Junior Tarentaise Champion

The American Tarentaise Association announced Saturday July 9th, as part of their National summer meeting, the winning entry in the National Junior Show. This 1,294 pound purebred Tarentaise steer was exhibited by Reign Ledahl of Zahl, North Dakota.

The steer’s name is Hewett and is sired by BI Special Ed Z219 A132 D190. At the time of the competition the steer scanned at 14.3 REA and .4 BF with a harvest date of July 19th.

Reign is the 15-year old daughter of Brian and Tami Ledahl of Zahl, ND and attends Grenora High School where she is active in sports and extracurricular activities. The Williams county 4-H member has been an active member of the American Junior Tarentaise Association exhibiting cattle nationally and promoting Tarentaise through various social media outlets.

For more information about the American Tarentaise Association, please visit our website at http://www.americantarentaise.org or contact the associational office at American Tarentaise 520 Francis Street, Suite 500B St. Joseph, MO 64501 Phone: 816-652-2220.

–American Tarentaise Association