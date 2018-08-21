North Dakota Stockmen: Bendish new communications director

Emily Bendish of Mandan, N.D., has been named the North Dakota Stockmen's Association's (NDSA) communications director. She joined the NDSA team Aug. 20.

As the communications director, Bendish's main tasks will include the production of the North Dakota Stockman magazine, writing media releases and broadcasting a weekly radio commentary.

The Dickinson State University ag business/marketing graduate grew up with a passion for agriculture. She was active in FFA, where she helped lead her ag communications team to a second-place finish at the national competition. In college, she was a member of Collegiate Farm Bureau and represented the group at the 2018 Young Farmers and Ranchers Leadership Conference in Reno, Nev.

Bendish has been exposed to many aspects of the agricultural industry through internships with Farm Credit Services of Mandan and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory.

"Emily is enthusiastic about agriculture and agriculturists," said NDSA President Warren Zenker of Gackle, N.D. "We are pleased to welcome her to the NDSA and have her help communicate the positive stories of the beef industry to internal and external audiences."

–North Dakota Stockmen's Association