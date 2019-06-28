North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and Foundation provide nearly $40,000 to Nebraska flood victims

With the generous support of donors, the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) and North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation (NDSF) generated nearly $40,000 to support cattle-ranching families in Nebraska who suffered catastrophic losses in the state’s historic floods earlier this year. The NDSA and NDSF provided the cash gift to the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Disaster Relief Program, which, in turn, is providing financial support to the ranch families most in need.

A perfect storm of wind, rain, snow and compromised dams over the winter and spring wreaked havoc on Nebraska, swallowing up entire cities and millions of acres of farmground, destroying roads, bridges and other infrastructure and claiming hundreds of thousands of cattle.

“What Nebraska has been through is almost unimaginable,” said NDSF President Warren Zenker, a cow-calf producer and feeder from Gackle, N.D. “We’re hopeful that this will help its cattle producers get on their feet again.”

The NDSA and NDSF kickstarted the Nebraska in Need Fund with a $10,000 gift of their own and combined it with gifts from others in and around North Dakota.

“Thank you to all who joined in our effort to give our Nebraska neighbors a helping hand,” said Dan Rorvig, NDSA president and McVille, N.D., cattleman.

The NDSA is a 90-year-old cattle producers’ trade organization that works to unite, protect, promote, educate and serve North Dakota’s beef industry. The NDSF is a charitable organization that supports the state’s beef industry through scholarship, leadership, promotion, research and building objectives.

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Association