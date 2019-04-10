North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and Foundation to aid Nebraska ranch families

The North Dakota Stockmen's Association (NDSA) and North Dakota Stockmen's Foundation (NDSF) are extending support to their cattle-ranching neighbors in Nebraska who suffered catastrophic losses in the historic floods that ravaged the Cornhusker State late last month. A perfect storm of wind, rain, snow and compromised dams wreaked havoc on the state, swallowing up entire cities and millions of acres of farmland; destroying roads, bridges and other infrastructure; and claiming an estimated 1 million head of cattle – the same number of cows as there is in the entire state of North Dakota.

"What Nebraska has been through is almost unimaginable," said NDSF President Warren Zenker, a cow-calf producer and feeder from Gackle, N.D. "We want our Nebraska neighbors to know that their North Dakota friends are here for them and will do everything we can to help them get their head above water and overcome this tragedy."

The non-profit organizations have pledged $10,000 of their own to kickstart the "Nebraska in Need Disaster Relief Program." The program is designed to connect North Dakotans who want to provide financial support with those Nebraska ranch families who are in need. People who want to help can send checks to the NDSF at 407 S. 2nd St., Bismarck, N.D., 58504, with "Nebraska in Need" written in the memo. The NDSA and NDSF will compile these gifts with their own and work with the Nebraska Cattlemen, their Nebraska counterpart, to distribute 100 percent of the money raised to cattle-ranching flood victims.

The NDSF is a 501(c)3 charitable organization, so gifts can be deducted for income tax purposes.

"So many friends from across the country have come to the aid of North Dakota farm and ranch families in their times of need over the years," explained Dan Rorvig, NDSA president and McVille, N.D., cattleman. "This is our chance to return the favor and instill some hope during this incredibly challenging time in neighboring Nebraska."

For more information about the Nebraska in Need Disaster Relief Program, call (701) 223-2522 or visit http://www.ndstockmen.org.

The NDSA is an 89-year-old cattle producers' trade organization that works to unite, protect, promote, educate and serve North Dakota's beef industry. The NDSF is a charitable organization that supports the beef industry through scholarship, leadership, promotion, research, building and disaster relief objectives.

–North Dakota Stockmen's Association