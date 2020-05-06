North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and Foundation to provide Beef Relief for hungry families

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and the North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation are teaming up to provide beef for a growing number of families in need as the COVID-19 pandemic persists. The non-profit organizations have developed the Beef Relief Program, donating $20,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank to purchase beef from North Dakota ranchers to help feed struggling families in the state. The Great Plains Food Bank supplies more than 200 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and charitable feeding programs.

“There are so many people who are suffering due to the economic fallout caused by the pandemic,” said North Dakota Stockmen’s Association President Dan Rorvig, a McVille, N.D., cow-calf producer. “Even as they deal with their own challenges, North Dakota cattle ranchers recognize this as an important way they can help their neighbors.”

North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation President Warren Zenker is a cow-calf producer and feeder from Gackle, N.D. “North Dakota cattle ranchers are proud of the beef we raise,” he said, “and we are proud to be able to put beef on the tables of those who otherwise might not be able to.”

Since the pandemic began, the Great Plains Food Bank has seen North Dakota’s food needs soar. Pantries are reporting a more than 44 percent increase, while the Great Plains Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distributions are seeing nearly an 80 percent increase in households served.

“Beef is one of the most requested items from our network of partner food pantries, shelters and soup kitchens, along with our clients,” said Great Plains Food Bank President Melissa Sobolik. “This donation will go a long way in putting high-quality beef on the tables of so many hungry children, seniors and families throughout the state struggling during a difficult time.”

Rorvig said that many ranchers have inquired how they too can help stock the Great Plains Food Bank with North Dakota beef, and he encourages those who wish to help to do so. A helpful Frequently Asked Questions document about the state and federal regulations related to donating meat can be found here. More information about other ways to support the Great Plains Food Bank can also be found here.

–NDSA