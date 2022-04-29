North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and Foundation to provide blizzard aid, launch disaster relief fund

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) and North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation (NDSF) have teamed up to support the state’s cattle ranchers who suffered significant impacts in back-to-back storms this month. First, the record-breaking statewide Blizzard Haley dumped more than 40 inches of snow in some areas and coupled it with consistent 50-mile-an-hour winds. Then, Mother Nature delivered a second, serious blow last weekend, pounding livestock operations with a combination of perils, ­including severe winds, several feet of snow, rain and/or ice. Livestock industry impacts range from widespread livestock death and illness to damaged buildings and fences. Feed resources are also low, with the storms coming on the heels of significant statewide drought.

To help North Dakota cattlemen and women offset the challenges from these disastrous storms and those that will linger long after the snow has melted, the non-profit organizations are launching the Hope After Haley Disaster Relief Fund. The NDSA and NDSF have kickstarted the relief fund with their $40,000 initial contribution and are inviting others to join them by contributing to the effort.

“Together, we can help North Dakota producers recoup and reclaim hope after a devastating year,” said NDSA President Jeff Schafer, a New Rockford, N.D., cow-calf producer and feeder. “Cattle-ranching families give their all to care for their livestock every day, and we want to do all we can to help them through this struggle.”

Monetary contributions to the disaster relief fund can be made two ways: 1) Checks can be made to the NDSF with “Hope After Haley” written in the memo and sent to 407 S. Second St., Bismarck, ND 58504; or 2) Credit card gifts can be made online by clicking here. The gifts will be pooled and distributed in their entirety to North Dakota cattle ranchers later this spring through an application and nomination process. A selection committee comprised of fellow ranchers will make selections and distribute the funds to those most in need.

“It’s been an incredible year for cattle ranchers,” added NDSF President Dan Rorvig, a McVille, N.D., cow-calf producer. “First, they were dealing with severe and persistent drought and then record-breaking storms delivered a one-two punch in the midst of calving season. The first storm was bad enough on its own, and then the second had a compounding effect on the animals that were already weak and stressed. We hope we can help make a difference.”

The NDSF is a 501(c)3 charitable organization, so gifts can be deducted as charitable contributions for income tax purposes. For more information about the Hope After Haley Disaster Relief Fund or other ways to help, call (701) 223-2522 or visit http://www.ndstockmen.org .

Application and nomination forms for the disaster relief will be available for cattle ranchers sometime in May at http://www.ndstockmen.org .

The NDSA is a 92-year-old beef cattle producers’ trade organization that works to unite, protect, promote, educate and serve the state’s beef industry. The NDSF is a charitable organization that supports the beef industry with scholarship, leadership, promotion, research and building projects and disaster relief. Together, the organizations have distributed more than a half-million in direct aid to cattle producers recovering from catastrophic floods, blizzards and wildfires since 2009.

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Association