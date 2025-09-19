North Dakota Stockmen’s Association convention venue change: NDSA Annual Convention & Trade Show moves to Clarion Hotel

The NDSA’s 96th Annual Convention & Trade Show headquarters has been changed to the Clarion Hotel and Convention Center in Minot, N.D., (across from the North Dakota State Fairgrounds) due to construction problems at the original facility. The event is scheduled for Sept. 24-26. It’s the same dates, same power-packed program, but a different place.

The NDSA has a series of room blocks at Minot hotels for those still looking for sleeping rooms. An updated list can be found on the NDSA’s website at http://www.ndstockmen.org . If you have trouble locating a room, call the office at (701) 223-2522 and the staff will do its best to assist you.

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Association