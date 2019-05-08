North Dakota Stockmen’s Association now accepting Junior Beef Expo entries

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) is now accepting entries for the 2019 North Dakota Junior Beef Expo (NDJBE), a multi-breed field day to be held June 21-22 at the North Dakota State Fairgrounds in Minot, N.D. Celebrating 25 years, the NDJBE will feature heifer, cow-calf pair and market steer and heifer shows, showmanship contests, supreme champion selections, a scholarship presentation, silent auction and fitting contest, as well as networking opportunities for young beef enthusiasts.

“This Junior Beef Expo provides youth the opportunity to compete, learn and develop friendships with others who are interested in the beef industry,” said Elizabeth Neshem, NDSA special projects director.

Entry forms, rules, scholarship applications and other information about the show can be found at http://www.ndstockmen.org or on the North Dakota Junior Beef Expo Facebook page. The information is also available by calling (701) 223-2522.

Entries are due June 1 and can be mailed to the NDSA at 407 S. 2nd St., Bismarck, ND 58504. Exhibitors will receive a t-shirt and a Friday supper ticket. Late entries will be accepted for an additional $10 per head, but t-shirts cannot be guaranteed for late entrants.

Rooms have been reserved at the Clarion Inn (formerly the Holiday Inn Riverside), located across the street from the North Dakota State Fairgrounds. To make reservations, call (701) 852-2504 and ask for the Junior Beef Expo room block to receive the discounted rate of $84.99 plus tax. The block will be released June 7.

The NDJBE will be held in conjunction with the Ward County Shootout, which will be held June 21. Both shows are sanctioned by the North Dakota Junior Point Show Association.

For more information, contact Neshem at (701) 223-2522 or eneshem@ndstockmen.org.

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Association