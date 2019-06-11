North Dakota Stockmen’s Association offers convention internships

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) is seeking two enthusiastic, organized and people-oriented college students to serve as convention interns during its 90th Annual Convention & Trade Show, “This is Stockmen’s Country,” Sept. 19-21, 2019, at the Grand Hotel in Minot, N.D.

Convention interns will register and host convention guests, distribute materials, prepare meeting rooms, assist with audio visual tasks, take photographs and videos, update social media channels, tally contest results and help execute the state’s premier annual beef industry event.

Applicants should have an interest in the beef industry and strong interpersonal skills, be able to manage multiple tasks and enjoy working with a team in a fast-paced setting.

For more information and a complete internship description, visit http://www.ndstockmen.org or call Julie Ellingson, NDSA executive vice president, at (701) 223-2522 .

The application deadline is July 29.

The NDSA is a 90-year-old beef cattle trade organization that works to unite, protect, promote, educate and serve the state’s beef industry.

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Association