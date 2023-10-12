North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s All Breeds Tour, Oct. 9, 2023, Lisbon News News | Oct 13, 2023 Quandt Brothers SimmentalsNDSAQuant2 Oland Angus Ranch, Klay Oland talks about his cattle operation and the historic ranches historyNDSAOland22 Hoffman Angus Farms with guest Anderson Angus Ranchndsahoffman2 Jungels Shorthorn Farms with guests Pearl Valley Shorthornsndsashorthorns Wendel LivestockNDSAScreenshot_20231011_080838_Facebook3 Erdmann Angus Ranch with guests JK AngusNDSAScreenshot_20231011_082105_Facebook4 News North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s All Breeds Tour, Oct. 9, 2023, Lisbon Oct 13, 2023 Sugar Bars Legacy 21st Anniversary Quarter Horse Sale Oct 12, 2023 Bowman Livestock Marketing Fall Horse Sale Oct 12, 2023 Imported milk and tight slurry regulations create challenges for Israeli dairy farmer Oct 12, 2023 Best in the Biz: Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo selects personnel for ’23 rodeo Oct 12, 2023 See more