North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s Feedlot Tour will make stops near Kathryn, Sheldon and Walcott

The 19th annual North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s (NDSA) Feedlot Tour will be June 15 at feedlots near Kathryn, Sheldon and Walcott, N.D. The tour stops will include Sorby Ranch, Bartholomay Cattle Company and Swenson Stock Farm, LLC. Bus transportation will be provided to and from the stops. The bus will depart from the North Dakota Winter Show Complex’s east parking lot in Valley City, N.D., at 8 a.m. and return at approximately 4 p.m.

Here’s a tour preview:

The Sorby Ranch near Kathryn, N.D., is the first stop on the 2021 tour. Owned by Jason and Shannon Sorby and their son Jordan, the feedlot is a concentrated animal feeding operation inside a monoslope barn. The monoslope barn, constructed in 2016, is 250-feet long and 75-feet wide and is permitted for 500 head. This backgrounding and calving facility features a curbline feeding system, inside processing facility, concrete heavy-use pads and adjacent manure stacking pad.

The second stop on the tour is the Bartholomay Cattle Company near Sheldon, N.D. Owned by Karl and Keith Bartholomay and family, the feedlot is a feeding facility inside a hoop barn. The hoop barn, constructed in 2017, is 480-feet long and 44-feet wide with a bunkline feeding system and is permitted for 500 head. The hoop barn includes multiple commodity sheds, concrete heavy-use pads and an indoor processing facility. The feedlot is primarily a backgrounding operation, which includes custom feeding.

The final stop will be the Swenson Stock Farm, LLC., located near Walcott, N.D. This site highlights three adjacent hoop barns that are owned and operated by Matt and Stacy and Dean and Paula Swenson. The first hoop barn was constructed in 2014, and the second and third hoop barns were completed in 2018. The facility is permitted for 960 head. Its primary use is to finish cattle. The hoop barns include an adjacent concrete silage pad, concrete stacking pad and bunkline feeding system.

The NDSA Feedlot Tour, a project of the NDSA Feeder Council, includes a lunch. There is no cost to attend.

Pre-registration is not required, but appreciated for planning purposes. To pre-register, contact NDSA Environmental Services Director Scott Ressler at (701) 223-2522 or sressler@ndstockmen.org .

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Association