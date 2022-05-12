North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s Feedlot Tour will make stops near Mandan

The 20th annual North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s (NDSA) Feedlot Tour will be June 14 at feedlots near Mandan. The tour stops will include Chimney Butte Ranch, Diamond J Angus and Berger Cattle Company. Bus transportation will be provided to and from the stops. The bus will depart from Kist Livestock Auction in Mandan, N.D., at 9 a.m. and return at approximately 4 p.m.

Here’s a tour preview:

Chimney Butte Ranch near Mandan, N.D., is the first stop on the 2022 tour. Owned by Doug and Carol Hille, the feedlot is a bull and heifer development facility for their Gelbvieh seedstock operation. The feedlot was constructed in 2015 and is permitted for 999 head. It features a guardrail curb along the bunkline, adjustable neckrail, concrete heavy-use pads, lighted pens and excellent drainage.

The second stop on the tour is Diamond J Angus near Mandan, N.D. Owned by John and Stephanie Hatzenbuhler and their son John Ross, this feedlot is a bull and heifer development facility for their Angus seedstock operation. The feedlot was constructed in 2015 and is permitted for 999 head. It features an indoor processing facility, multiple holding ponds, continuous feedlot fence and concrete heavy-use pads.

The final stop of the 20th anniversary tour will be Berger Cattle Company of Mandan, N.D. This site highlights an open-lot design, a hoop barn and a monoslope barn, all on the same location. The feedlot custom backgrounds and finishes cattle. It is owned and operated by Fred Berger and his family. The feedlot was constructed in different stages over a few years and was permitted in 2021 for 2,400 head. It features an indoor processing facility, custom designed water delivery system, concrete heavy-use pads and a south-facing pen design.

The NDSA Feedlot Tour, a project of the NDSA Feeder Council, includes a lunch. There is no cost to attend.

Pre-registration is not required, but is appreciated for planning purposes. To pre-register, contact NDSA Environmental Services Director Scott Ressler at (701) 223-2522 or sressler@ndstockmen.org .

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Association