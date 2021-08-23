North Dakota Stockmen’s Ball tickets now available

Through its beef-related scholarship, leadership, research, promotion and building objectives, the North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation (NDSF) works to ensure a legacy for North Dakota’s cattle industry. To support this and future generations of cattle ranchers, the NDSF is hosting the 2021 Stockmen’s Ball on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Ramkota Hotel in Bismarck, N.D. The Ball is open to anyone who is interested. The Stockmen’s Ball will be a formal, fun-filled night of western elegance complete with a prime rib supper and live music by Tris Munsick and the Innocents.

One of the region’s top country acts, Tris Munsick and the Innocents have shared the stage with acts such as Big & Rich, Blackhawk, the Eli Young Band, Cody Johnson, Casey Donahew and Marty Stuart. They have performed for the National Finals Rodeo opening ceremonies in Las Vegas, Nev., and earned accolades for songwriting and male vocals from the Rocky Mountain Country Music Association. The band is known for its unique blend of traditional and modern country, and fans appreciate the authenticity of their music. Recording artist Chancey Williams put it best, saying, “Tris Munsick is the real deal. He can write about and represent cowboy culture because he was born in it and lives it.”

The Stockmen’s Ball begins at 5 p.m. CT with entertainment and hors d’oeuvres, followed by live and silent auctions, supper and dancing. Auction items — ranging from vacation packages to one-of-a-kind western furnishings — would make perfect holiday gifts, as would tickets to the event itself, said NDSF President Dan Rorvig, a McVille, N.D., rancher.

“Since its beginning in 2008, the Stockmen’s Foundation has provided scores of collegiate scholarships and hundreds of thousands of dollars in disaster relief to producers devastated by floods, blizzards, wildfire and drought; helped develop curriculum to assist families with the generational transfer of their operations; established a beef research fund; and more,” Rorvig explained. “The Stockmen’s Ball is a great way for folks to support these types of projects and to have a great time at the same time.”

Among the NDSF’s most recent charitable projects was its Beef Relief Program, which provided North Dakota beef to the Great Plains Food Bank, which supplies more than 200 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and charitable feeding programs for struggling families.

A limited number of tickets for the Stockmen’s Ball are available. Only advanced tickets will be sold. They are now available – per person or per table – by contacting the NDSF office at (701) 223-2522. Blocks of rooms are reserved at the Ramkota Hotel and the EverSpring Inn & Suites. To make hotel reservations, call (701) 258-7700 for the Ramkota or (701) 222-2900 for the EverSpring Inn & Suites. Mention the Stockmen’s Ball to take advantage of the discounted prices – $109 plus tax at the Ramkota and $99 plus tax at the EverSpring.

The NDSF is a 501(c)3 charitable organization.

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Association