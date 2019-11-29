Scholarships to be offered honoring late Myron Wold

Two $1,000 scholarships available in 2020

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation (NDSF) will be adding two $1,000 scholarships to its offerings for students in 2020, thanks to the generosity of the Myron Wold family, who chose to honor the late Watford City, N.D., cattleman by establishing these scholarships in his name.

Two $1,000 NDSF Myron Wold Memorial Scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors to help in their pursuit of an agriculturally related discipline at any accredited college or university. To be eligible, students must be residents of North Dakota, have a grade-point average of at least 3.0, have an interest in the state’s beef cattle industry and be a member or the child of a member of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA).

Selection will be based on students’ need and desire for higher education, as well as their scholastic achievement, leadership and extracurricular activities.

To apply, students must submit the official application, which is available on the NDSA’s website, http://www.ndstockmen.org, along with two reference letters and a high school transcript. The deadline is March 1, 2020.

Wold was a lifelong cattleman. He served in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Germany, before graduating from Concordia College. After they married, he and his wife Darlene worked on her family’s farm in Crary before moving back to Watford City and taking over the Wold family ranch, where he lived until his passing in March 2018.

“A few of his favorite things were green tractors, red cattle and having the opportunity to have his whole family together,” his daughter, Dianne McDonald, recalled. “He always had a smile on his face when he was spending time with his kids and grandkids and could always be counted on to be one of their biggest supporters in whatever they were doing. His support for the next generation of beef producers through these scholarships will be part of his legacy.”

Wold is survived by his wife Darlene; four children, Dianne (John) McDonald of Hastings, Minn., Marna (Darius) Frick of Watford City, Janelle (Wes) Frederick of Flasher and Shawn (Tera) Wold of Watford City; a sister, Bev (Norris) Hildre, of Watford City; 11 grandchildren, Zane, Zach (Marit), Reese, Serena, Hunter, Landon, Lane, Bryce, CJ, Robert and Jed; and two great-grandchildren, Rhen and Avery.

The NDSF is a charitable organization that supports this and future generations of North Dakota beef producers. Amongst its efforts over the past 10 years, the NDSF has provided 65 collegiate scholarships, nearly a half-million dollars in disaster relief, ag research support and curriculum to help farm and ranch families with the generational transfer of their operations.

The NDSF will be hosting its biennial Stockmen’s Ball on Dec. 7 in Bismarck. For Ball tickets or charitable giving information, call (701) 223-2522 or e-mail Julie Ellingson, the executive vice president, at jellingson@ndstockmen.org. The NDSF is a 501(c)3. –North Dakota Stockmen’s Association