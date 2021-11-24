North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation welcomes three new directors

Three state cattle industry leaders have been named to the North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation (NDSF) Board of Directors. Teresa Dvorak of Manning, N.D., Jerry Effertz of Velva, N.D., and Wendy Stuber of Bowman, N.D., were recently appointed as directors of the 501(c)3 charitable organization. Established in 2008, the NDSF works to provide hope and opportunity for the state’s cattle industry in this and future generations through scholarship, leadership, promotion, research, building and disaster relief objectives.

“We are excited to welcome Teresa, Jerry and Wendy to the board,” said NDSF President Dan Rorvig, a McVille, N.D., rancher. “Their vast industry and community service experience and vision will be perfect complements to our group and will help the Stockmen’s Foundation accomplish its mission.”

Dvorak ranches with her husband Weston and their four daughters, Audrey, Tessa, Landry and Layna, near Manning. They have an Angus-based cowherd and backgrounding and heifer development feedlot. Dvoraks also own a retail meat business, Dunn Burgers, and are partners in a meat processing facility, 6 in 1 Meats. Dvorak received her bachelor of science degree in animal science from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and her master of science degree in ruminant nutrition from North Dakota State University.

Effertz, a third-generation farmer and rancher, and his wife Norma have a Limousin operation, Effertz Black Butte Acres, near Velva. They have two grown daughters, Maria (Mike) Hanson and Kayla Effertz (Craig) Kleven and four grandchildren, Wyatt, Elizabeth, Paisley and Garrett. Effertz is committed to industry service, having served as chairman of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association’s Seedstock Council, the North Dakota Beef Commission and the State Board of Agricultural Research and Education and in other leadership roles with the North Dakota State Fair, the Federation of State Beef Councils and the U.S. Meat Export Federation, among others. He was recognized with the Stockmen’s Association’s most prestigious honor, the Top Hand Award, in 2017.

Stuber grew up on her family’s Hereford ranch in Slope County and currently resides north of Bowman. She has one son, Garrett (Sydnee), and two granddaughters, Blakelee and Brecklyn. Stuber works at Prairie Dental, Inc., as a receptionist. She serves as a District 4 trustee for the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame and a Southwest Healthcare Services director and is a member of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, American Hereford Association, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and Bowman United Methodist Church.

The trio fills the vacancies of Jeff Dahl of Gackle, N.D., Renee Erickson of Dickinson, N.D., and Mark Huseth of McLeod, N.D. Each completed three two-year terms on the NDSF board and was no longer eligible for re-appointment.

“The state’s cattle industry is better off because of the dedicated service of Jeff, Renee and Mark,” said Rorvig. “The perspective they brought and the guidance they provided over the last several years were invaluable and helped our charity make a difference in the lives of North Dakota cattle producers now and in the future.”

The NDSF has made significant contributions since its inception. Among its work, it has issued 85 scholarships to the industry’s rising young stars; provided direct relief to producers devastated by relentless floods, blizzards, wildfires and drought; provided North Dakota beef to hungry families through a statewide food pantry; established a beef research fund to help keep producers on the cutting edge of science and technology; provided mental health resources to farm and ranch families as they navigated uncertain times; and helped develop curriculum to aid agriculturists with the generational transfer of their family businesses.

The NDSF will be hosting its biennial fundraiser, the Stockmen’s Ball, on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Ramkota in Bismarck, N.D. The event will include live and silent auctions, a prime rib supper, games and dancing to live music. Tickets are on sale now for $100 each by calling (701) 223-2522. Only advanced tickets will be sold.

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation