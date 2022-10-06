North Dakota Stockmen’s hosts all breeds cattle tour

Thank you, allied industry sponsors and area businesses for making this tour possible!

Megan Overby of Binford, served as the tour emcee. Kelly Hanson of Hannaford, served as tour chairman.

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association appreciates the tour hosts who worked diligently to plan and showcase their ranches during this event:

Olson Hereford Ranch

Elliott Livestock

Tri E Simmentals

Ressler Angus Ranch

Ressler Land & Cattle

Twedt Red Angus

Haugen Cattle Company

Triple H Simmentals





Haugen and Triple H







Ressler Angus



Ressler Land and Cattle

