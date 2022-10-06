 North Dakota Stockmen’s hosts all breeds cattle tour | TSLN.com
North Dakota Stockmen’s hosts all breeds cattle tour

Thank you, allied industry sponsors and area businesses for making this tour possible!

Megan Overby of Binford, served as the tour emcee. Kelly Hanson of Hannaford, served as tour chairman.

The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association appreciates the tour hosts who worked diligently to plan and showcase their ranches during this event:

  • Olson Hereford Ranch
  • Elliott Livestock
  • Tri E Simmentals
  • Ressler Angus Ranch
  • Ressler Land & Cattle
  • Twedt Red Angus
  • Haugen Cattle Company
  • Triple H Simmentals

