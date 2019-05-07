North Dakota Stockmen’s Spring Roundups set for June 5-7 & 10-12

The North Dakota Stockmen’s (NDSA) will host its 2019 Spring Roundups, “Strength in Numbers,” June 5-7 and 10-12 in Jamestown, Tappen, Leeds, New Town, Hebron and Killdeer, N.D. The Spring Roundups serve as the organization’s district meetings and include local brand inspector meetings, socials, suppers, informational programs and NDSA Nominating Committee meetings.

In each location, the brand inspectors meeting begins at 5 p.m., with the social at 5:30 p.m., the supper at 6:30 p.m. and the program and Nominating Committee meetings following. All times are local.

“The Spring Roundups are designed to bring the organization to its members — to provide information to the state’s cattle producers and to gather their valuable input to help set the NDSA’s direction,” said NDSA President Dan Rorvig, a McVille, N.D., -area cattleman. “I encourage all our grassroots members to attend these Roundups to learn more about the NDSA’s recent work, to offer their feedback and to enjoy a relaxing evening with friends, old and new.”

Here are the Roundup details:

District 1

The District 1 Spring Roundup will be held at Kenner Simmental Ranch’s sale facility near Leeds, N.D., on June 7. The address for the sale facility is 5850 57th St. NE, Leeds, ND 58346. The Roundup will begin with a trade show beginning at 5 p.m. and continuing throughout the evening. The program will include Rorvig, who will discuss the NDSA’s recent work; NDSA Executive Vice President Julie Ellingson, who will discuss the recent legislative session; Dr. Gary Sides of Zoetis, who will present “Modern Ag in a Facebook World;” and North Dakota State Executive FSA Director Brad Thykeson.

The District 1 Spring Roundup is being hosted by District Chairman Erika Kenner of Leeds, N.D.

District 2

The District 2 Spring Roundup will be held at the Jamestown Country Club in Jamestown, N.D., on June 5. The program will include Rorvig and Sarah and Jeremy Wilson of Wilson Farms, the 2018 Leopold Conservation Award winners.

The District 2 Spring Roundup is being hosted by District Chairman Brian Amundson of Jamestown, N.D.

District 3

The District 3 Spring Roundup will be held at Tappen City Hall in Tappen, N.D., on June 6. The program will include Rorvig; Ellingson; and Dr. Bruce Hoffman of Elanco, who will present “Nutrition and its Role in Reproduction and Herd Health.”

The District 3 Spring Roundup is being hosted by District Chairman Craig Kemmet of Tappen, N.D.

District 4

The District 4 Spring Roundup will be held at the Hebron Community Center in Hebron, N.D., on June 11. The program will include Rorvig and Ellingson.

The District 4 Spring Roundup is being hosted by District Chairman Joel Opp of Hebron, N.D.

District 5

The District 5 Spring Roundup will be held at the High Plains Community Center in Killdeer, N.D., on June 12. The program will include Rorvig; Ellingson; and North Dakota Stockmen’s Foundation (NDSF) Director Gene Harris of Killdeer, N.D., who will give an update on the NDSF.

The District 5 Spring Roundup is being hosted by District Chairman Joe Schettler of Killdeer, N.D.

District 6

The District 6 Spring Roundup will be held at Four Bears Casino and Lodge in New Town, N.D., on June 10. The program will include Rorvig and Ellingson. Attendees are invited on a free 150-passenger yacht cruise of the shorelines of Lake Sakakawea before the Roundup. The yacht will board at 2:30 p.m. from the Four Bears Marina.

The District 6 Spring Roundup is being hosted by District Chairman Kevin Hansen of Ryder, N.D.

The Spring Roundups are free and open to all. For more information, contact NDSA Communications Director Emily Bendish at (701) 223-2522 or ebendish@ndstockmen.org

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Association