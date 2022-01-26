North Dakota: Webinar addresses FSA risk management programs

Farmers will have the opportunity to learn more about the upcoming Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) election and the decisions the programs entail during a webinar that North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension and the North Dakota Farm Service Agency (FSA) are hosting on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 11 a.m. CST.

The webinar will also include information on FSA’s Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP).

The ARC and PLC sign-up period runs through March 15 which means farmers can now make elections and enroll in these programs for the 2022 crop year. These key USDA safety-net programs help farmers mitigate fluctuations in either revenue or prices for certain crops.

“Agriculture risk coverage or price loss coverage programs provide income support,” says Laura Heinrich, North Dakota FSA farm program director. “Whether you’re making changes to your elections or keeping them the same, you must still sign a 2022 contract.”

The webinar will discuss farm program decisions for 2022 under the ARC/PLC commodity crop safety net, as well as the NAP, which can be valuable to farmers of non-insurable crops, protecting against losses due to natural disasters. Farmers must apply for NAP coverage ahead of an upcoming application deadline.

“NDSU has developed online ARC and PLC election decision tools that we will demonstrate on the webinar,” says Ron Haugen, NDSU Extension farm management specialist. “This will be a nice opportunity for farmers, agriculture professionals and agriculture stakeholders to learn more about current USDA safety-net program details and decision opportunities to assist their operations.”

For more information and to join the meeting, visit http://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/events/arc/plc-and-nap-webinar .

Participants may ask questions during the live webinar. The webinar will be recorded, and the recording will be available at http://www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/events/arc/plc-and-nap-webinar for later viewing.

For more information on ARC and PLC, visit http://www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/arcplc_program/ , or find your local USDA Service Center at http://www.farmers.gov/working-with-us/service-center-locator/ .

