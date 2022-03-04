North Dakota Winter Show 2022: 85th Year of Timeless Traditions

First, let me introduce myself. I am Brandee Moore and I am the General Manager of the ND Winter Show Event Center. I live outside Karlsruhe, ND and have been managing the Center since September of 2021. So, yes, this will be my first Winter Show as the Manager, but not my FIRST Winter Show! I’ve played a part in the production of the PRCA Rodeo for the last 3 years. I am so excited to be on board as the GM and make the 85th Diamond Year one to remember!

We will host new and traditional events: our 1st annual chili cook off and ice cream social, truck pull, tractor pull, horse day events, ranch rodeo, PRCA rodeos, Battle of the Borders High School rodeo, jr cattle show, Bid Call Contest, and NDRA Rodeo. Our exhibit buildings will be filled with exhibitors selling their wares, live shows, live music, and lots of FAIR FOOD! We have the craft show and antique market again this year, due to the size it has grown into, we have moved those folks back across the street to the Armory. There will also be concessions at the Armory and that is free admission, as well.

You can purchase tickets online at our website for the 3 PRCA rodeo events to be held Friday the 11th and Saturday the 12th. Friday Nights PRCA perf at 7 pm will be Military Night, with all military personnel receiving a free general admission ticket with military ID. Saturday afternoon’s performance at 2 pm will be Kid’s Day at the Rodeo, children 14 and under will be admitted free with a parents paid general admission, and Saturday night at 7 pm for the 3rd and final performance of the PRCA Rodeo, will be First Responder’s Night. All first responders will be given a free general admission ticket with id or badge. Bailey Pro Rodeo will be back in town with their award-winning stock. Madison McDonald Thomas, NFR & Award Winning trick rider, will be part of the PRCA Rodeo performances this year! And how about some laughter with our funny man, Austin Singley!?? The Cowboy Channel will be back with us again for live streaming to the Cowboy Channel +App. We love bringing national coverage to our great state and our sponsors!

The North Dakota Winter Show Ranch Rodeo will be Thursday, March 10, with mutton bustin' the same evening. Call the office to get entered for mutton bustin' at 701-845-1401. NDWS

Courtesy photo

So a bit more info..tickets for all other main arena events can be purchased at the Winter Show offices prior to, or day of event. Tuesday evening, March 8th, we are going to have our 1st Annual Chili Cook off and ice cream social. This event will be open to the public. This is still in the planning stages, but if you would like to put a team together, contact me! This is going to be a fun night before the week gets CRAZY! We will have the free stage sponsored by Ag Credit Services with speakers, live music, cowboy interviews, 911/EMT demonstrations with farm safety practices, Trent Loos will be in the house for some live airtime, children’s book readings with Jessie Veeder Scolfield, and the great Norm Barnhart will be doing some magic shows Friday afternoon and Saturday! Something for everyone! Oh and Washboard Willy will be back. Pulling his wagon and playing his tunes throughout the buildings!

Sunday morning will be cowboy church with gospel music on the Ag Country Stage. Come to the Winter Show, enjoy some family worship and music, browse the vendors, have some fair food, then stick around for the bid call contest and NDRA rodeo, to wrap up our event.

Our traditional yearly events will also be held at the Eagles Club, as in the past. The Sr Dance Day on Wednesday, the Ladies Luncheon on Thursday, nightly music with live bands after the rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights.

Last, but not least, the Winter Show Concert is back this year!! Saturday, March 5th, kicks off the Winter Show with Tim Montana! Doors open at 5:30. Check out newsdakota.com for ticket information.

As I get back to planning and coordinating, just let me say that I cannot wait to open our doors for the 2022 Winter Show! I look forward to seeing all of you and having a memorable 85th!

Go to https://northdakotawintershow.com/ for more information.

From the Desk of General Manager, Brandee D. Moore